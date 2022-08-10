Does Metformin Lose Weight? Understand how the medicine works!

Photo: Disclosure





Brazilians gained, on average, 6.5 kg during the pandemic – and more than half of Brazilians believe they have gained a few pounds since 2020. This is the highest rate among countries, according to a study by Global Advisor, in the world average was 6.1 kg.

At the same time, Brazil has always been at the top of the ranking in the consumption of weight-loss drugs, according to worrying data from the World Health Organization (WHO). And among them is metformin, a drug created for the treatment of diabetes, but which has been used for another purpose: weight loss.

What is metformin?

Metformin is prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes. The drug facilitates the action of insulin produced by the pancreas and, in this way, decreases the amount of this hormone in the blood.

Insulin is responsible for favoring the formation of fat, and this is how the drug promotes weight loss.

Patients with type 2 diabetes are usually overweight, and metformin benefits the patient’s health doubly, with use indicated by a doctor and administered correctly, and on a case-by-case basis.

Can non-diabetics take metformin?

The correct answer is: it depends. Each individual has a case, a history, a different body. But it is known that patients with insulin resistance, that is, who are more likely to become diabetic, can have metformin indicated for disease prevention and health control.

In some cases, it can still be prescribed for hepatic steatosis and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome – that is, very specific situations.

But for any other reason, including weight loss alone, the answer is different: no. Metformin is not recommended for treatments other than insulin control and its specificities.

There are also other prescriptions that are much more efficient for weight loss and obesity control, with less harm to health than metformin.

What are the health risks of using metformin?

If the patient is not diabetic and does not need to regulate insulin, there are serious health risks in administering metformin.

Some more common side effects are digestive problems. Among them nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea and even taste changes.

Other more serious consequences can also arise. Advanced renal failure, lactic acidosis and hypoglycemia are risks of inappropriate drug administration.

healthy slimming

Excess weight is harmful to health, and can lead to other problems such as hypertension, diabetes and coronary heart disease. Therefore, the concern about losing the extra pounds is valid.

It is essential, however, to see a doctor for a check-up with a check on hormones, vitamins and other essential components for the proper functioning of the body.

There are other tips that can also be taken to the beginning of the weight loss process:

– Avoid ultra-processed foods.

– Avoid refined sugar.

– Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

– Drink plenty of water.

– Make at least three complete meals, with proteins, carbohydrates, fibers, vitamins and fats.

– Prefer whole foods.

– Sleep well.

– Avoid taking your cell phone to bed.

– Exercise at least three times a week, even if it’s just a walk.

– Stimulate food reeducation with new foods and menus, invest in colors on the plate.

– Avoid taking goodies home.

– Prefer food prepared at home to meals ordered by the app or in restaurants.

– Take lunch box to work, lunch and snacks.

– Inform yourself: search the internet about healthy eating, official sources or profiles of health professionals.

– Eat better, not less. Food reeducation is not starving.

– Think long term. Set goals.

– Convincing family and friends to share healthy and delicious dishes.

– Find a nutrition professional.