Dominated, Corinthians loses again to Flamengo and falls in the quarterfinals of Libertadores

O Flamengo is in the semifinals of Copa Libertadores 2022! Rubro-Negro won the Corinthianson Tuesday night, at Maracanã, by 1 to 0 and, with aggregate of 3 to 0, advanced and will face, in the next phase, the winner of Talleres and Vélez Sársfield, who play this Wednesday, at 21:30 (from Brasilia).

The first half was balanced, with two chances for both sides, those of Rubro-Negro with Pedro and Everton Ribeiro and those of Timão with Adson (one of them stopped by the defense).

At the beginning of the second stage, after a good start, Arrascaeta sent it to Pedro, who did not forgive and opened the scoring, scoring his eighth goal in the competition, in the isolated artillery. Bruno Méndez was sent off after touching his arm at the entrance of the area.

Now, Corinthians turns its attention to the two remaining competitions on its calendar: Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. First, he receives arch-rival Palmeiras, this Saturday, in a direct fight in the Brasileirão, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

Then it’s time to face Atlético-GO, also at Neo Química Arena, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday. Just like this Tuesday, it will need to reverse a score from 2 to 0.

Flamengo, on the other hand, will have two duels against Athletico-PR: first on Sunday, for the Brasileiro, at Maracanã, and, on the fourth, at Arena da Baixada, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, a goalless draw.

The game

balanced first half

The first minutes of the duel were Yuri Alberto on the ground, after being hit in the face by Thiago Maia. First nervous moments.

Then, Flamengo arrived for the first time, with a cross from Everton Ribeiro to Pedro, who dominated in the chest and sent a bicycle. The ball passed with danger by the right side of Cássio.

The answer came only in the tenth minute, when Yuri Alberto received from Willian at the entrance of the area, carried the ball, but, when it was time to kick, he was intercepted. Shortly after, Adson went after Thiago Maia and stole the ball, crossing with danger, for Santos’ defense.

Rodinei played wrong after that, Fábio Santos scored with Willian, and the side crossed to the area, finding Fausto, who kicked with a ball, without danger. Rodinei redeemed himself when he crossed in the measure to Everton Ribeiro, in the next offensive move, heading out, with danger.

At 19, a dangerous foul for Corinthians on the left side. In the charge, Willian sent the barrier, in the alvinegro players. The next dangerous move was exactly from shirt 10, knocked down by Léo Pereira after trying to dribble very close to the area. In the charge, Santos defended.

On the left side, triangulation between Fábio Santos, Willian and Adson, with a cross by shirt 28 to the area, cut by the defense. Flamengo started to circle the opponent’s area more, but without effectiveness, until the 32nd minute, when Everton Ribeiro left Rodinei in front of the goal, but Raul took it away. Shortly after, Gabigol took a risk from outside the area, passing close to the post.

Bucket of cold water right at the start

While Flamengo returned unchanged, Renato Augusto took Fausto Vera’s spot at Corinthians. After Willian’s pass, Roni carried the ball with ease and kicked it out. Shortly after, it was Du Queiroz’s turn to try from outside the area, on top. Alvinegro continued to try, with a new kick from Du, blocked by the defenders.

The good moment, however, was completely erased in a bid by Arrascaeta, who escaped on the left, took Fagner and crossed low to the measure for Pedro, who arrived in the cart and sent it to the back of the net, opening the marker and expanding the advantage even more. , with an aggregate of 3 to 0.

Soon after, Fla had a chance to make one more, when Arrascaeta made another move through the middle and passed to Gabigol, on the right, in great defense by Cássio. At 17, the Uruguayan took a free-kick and David Luiz headed into the net, but from the outside.

A short time later, Pedro got into a fight with Bruno Méndez near the area for the ball, and the defender put his arm on the ball. Called by VAR, the referee issued the red card. With the expulsion of Méndez, Adson left for the entrance of Balbuena.

After Raul Gustavo’s mistake in the defense field, Thiago Maia crossed and found Gabigol, who kicked over Cássio. On the rebound, shirt 9 kicked and Balbuena saved Corinthians. Cássio had to make another save with Gabi’s kick shortly afterwards. Leaving for the end of the duel, Gabigol had another chance, but sent it out.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 X 0 CORINTHIANS

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: August 9, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: at 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Auxiliaries: Richard Trindad (URU) and Carlos Barreiro (URU)

VAR: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)

Yellow cards: Leo Pereira (Flamengo); Raul Gustavo (Corinthians)

Red card: Bruno Mendez (Corinthians)

GOALS: Flamengo: Pedro, six minutes into the second half.

Present audience: 68,418 fans // Paying audience: 62,802 fans

Income: BRL 5,387,254.50

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei (Matheuzinho), David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luis; João Gomes (Diego), Thiago Maia (Vidal) and Everton Ribeiro (Victor Hugo); Arrascaeta, Pedro (Everton Cebolinha) and Gabigol. Technician: Dorival Junior.

CORINTHIANS: Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Fausto (Renato Augusto), Roni (Giuliano) and Du Queiroz; Adson (Balbuena), Willian (Gustavo Silva) and Yuri Alberto (Róger Guedes). Technician: Victor Pereira.

