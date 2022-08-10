Domino’s Pizza closes stores in Italy after failing to win over customers | Economy

Seven years after opening its first shop in the “home” of pizza, global giant Domino’s Pizza is leaving Italy.

The last Domino’s Pizza stores in Italy were closed amid difficulties faced by the company that operated the chain’s stores in the country and strong competition from local restaurants.

The American chain entered Italy in 2015 through a franchise agreement with ePizza SpA, which filed for bankruptcy in April. As part of the process to avoid bankruptcy, the company received protection from creditors for 90 days. However, that protection came to an end last month, according to a Bloomberg report.

The chain had already reduced operations in the country since 2020 and stopped offering the delivery service on its website on July 29. In 2020, the master franchisee directly managed 23 points of sale in Italy and another six stores were managed through a sub-franchise.

US and Italian representatives for ePizza and Domino’s did not respond to messages from Bloomberg seeking comment on the store closures.

When it entered Italy 7 years ago, Domino’s aimed to stand out with a comprehensive home delivery service and a distinctive menu, including American-style toppings such as pineapple.

The news that Domino’s was moving out of the pizza house was applauded by several social media users. “I’ve always wondered how Domino’s could survive in New Jersey, let alone Italy,” tweeted journalist Dave Jamieson.

According to Bloomberg, the chain’s operation in Italy ran into trouble as traditional pizza makers started using delivery apps or signed deals with third-party services, while restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic prevented people from dining out.

“We attribute the problem to the significantly increased level of competition in the food delivery market, with organized chains and restaurants delivering food, services and restaurants reopening after the pandemic and consumers spending more away from home,” ePizza said in a report that tracked fourth quarter 2021 results.

The judicial protection offered in April by a Milan court, which prevented creditors from confiscating the company’s assets, expired on July 1 and there have been no further updates on the court case, reports Bloomberg.