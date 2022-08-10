“Don’t play against Palmeiras”; Corinthians star ‘asks to leave’ after Flamengo’s victory, says Benja

The exit in Libertadores should cause more turmoil in the paulistas, with the farewell being able to be in this defeat to Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo gave Corinthians no chances and again won for Libertadores, this time 1-0, with a goal from Pedro, making it 3-0 on aggregate and securing their spot in the semifinals, waiting for the return game between Vélez and Talleres. The team led by Dorival Júnior managed to control the advantage he had created in São Paulo and even increased, making the opponent’s life difficult.

This new defeat for Rubro-Negro shook the Paulistas a lotwho will play against Palmeiras at the weekend for the Brazilian Championship, in addition to being at a great disadvantage in the Copa do Brasil, after losing 2-0 to Atlético-GO, in Goiânia. This “crisis” that is starting to haunt Parque São Jorge got even worse after a post-elimination news.

Annoyed, Benjamin Back said that Alvinegro will not win any titles this year if they continue with the Portuguese Vítor Pereira in charge of the team: “It’s impressive that with this coach, Vítor Pereira, Corinthians won’t win anything. Corinthians runs the risk of losing everything, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil… because Vítor Pereira’s lineups are worse than the other”criticized.

In addition, as reported by Globo Esporte, the journalist also brought the information that Willian may have played the last game for the team, as he should leave for Fulham, from England. President Duílio Monteiro Alves ended up being questioned about this matter and confirmed that there is such a possibility:

“There is, yes there is (chance to leave). That’s why I don’t want to go deeper, we left it to have this conversation after today’s important game”stressed the Corinthians representative. It is worth remembering that the desire to change places is also on the part of the ace, as his family has not adapted to Brazil. Living in a totally different scenario, Mais Querido follows the fight towards another Libertadores title.