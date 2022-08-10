Don’t stop climbing! Renault Kwid is more expensive and reaches R$ 72 thousand

The Renault Kwid has sold more than 300,000 units in Brazil in its 5 years of existence within the domestic market. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been so long since the French manufacturer’s subcompact has been present in Brazilian dealerships. With the proposal to be one of the cheapest cars in the zero km niche, the small Kwid must face a new high in its prices.

If consumers were already finding it expensive to pay almost R$60,000 for the cheapest version of the car, they will be surprised to learn that prices can reach R$72,000 from now on. This is the new value of the top-of-the-line version of the Renault Kwid, however, all of them have increased in price. The cheapest one does not cost less than R$ 65,790.

Renault Kwid gets more expensive and can reach R$ 72 thousand

It is worth noting that the old life version no longer exists – it was the cheapest and did not even have a standard option, such as locks and electric windows, for example. Currently, the car is sold in three versions: Zen, Intense and Outsider. In addition, there is also the electric version of the subcompact hatch (E-Tech).

Check the prices of all versions of the Renault Kwid:

1 – Kwid Zen – BRL 65,790 (up BRL 1,100)

2 – Kwid Intense – BRL 68,590 (up BRL 1,600)

3 – Kwid Outsider – BRL 71,990 (up BRL 1,500)

In addition to these, there is the electric version that can be found for about R$ 147 thousand. The new Renault Kwid E-Tech is still a rare piece, but it is already available in much of Brazil and some units are running through the streets of the country.

Prices keep going up

Auto experts don’t believe the price of vehicles will stop rising anytime soon. However, paying almost R$72,000 for an entry-level vehicle is something that just over a year ago would have been unthinkable.