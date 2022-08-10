Dorival is surprised and STJD can take Flamengo double for the game against Athletico-PR for the Copa do Brasil

O Atletico-PR filed a complaint against gabigol and arrascaeta for entries that were punished by the field referee with a yellow card in a first leg valid for the Brazil’s Cupdisputed on the 27th, the Attorney General’s Office Superior Court of Sports Justice reconsidered. Given this, players can miss Flamengo in the competition.

the attacker gabigol was framed in article 254-A of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code by aggression. If convicted, the player can take up to 12 games of suspension. Already arrascaeta was denounced in article 254 for violent play and, in case of conviction, takes up to six games. It is worth noting that in both moves the players of the Dearest were cautioned with a yellow card.

After the match, the referee Luiz Flavio de Oliveira was removed by CBF. The Attorney’s Office STJD initially had not denounced the players, but gave in after insistence of Clube Paranaense in the case. the board of athletic pointed out the punishment imposed by the CBF and used the audios of the VAR of departure.

The players’ judgment Flamengo is scheduled for the 16th of August, on the second Disciplinary Committee. The session will be the day before the eve of the second leg valid for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup.