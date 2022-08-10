Dorival Júnior’s impressive numbers are Flamengo’s trump card to seek third Libertadores title

Flamengo and Corinthians enter the field for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores this Tuesday (9), at 21:30. In this scenario, Rubro-Negro is experiencing the best moment of the season, undefeated for eight matches – when it lost precisely to Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship, Mais Querido grew with the arrival of Dorival Júnior in charge.

The coach took over the team in mid-June, in the 3-1 defeat to Internacional in Beira-Rio, when he had not even worked with the group, only traveled to the Rio Grande do Sul capital and commanded the team on the sidelines. Since Flamengo’s arrival, Dorival has managed to drastically improve the team’s performance, which in the days of Paulo Sousa even flirted with the relegation zone.

Since Dorival’s arrival at Rubro-Negro, there have been 17 matches, with 12 wins, one draw and four defeats. Within this retrospect is the 1-0 victory against Tolima in Ibagué, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores; and on the way back, when Rubro-Negro scored the second biggest win in its history in the most important competition on the continent: 7-1 over the Colombians. In addition to the 2-0 victory against Corinthians, in the quarterfinals, at Neo Química Arena.

But whoever thinks that the retrospect of Dorival in Conmebol competitions are above average only ahead of the Flamengo. When commanded the Ceará, still in the current season, the coach was the commander of the team with the best performance in the group stage of the Sudamericana. In short, the voice scored 18 points, winning all the games in the first phase, highlighting a resounding 6-0 over General Caballero and a victory, in the last round, by 2-0 over the very traditional Independiente, in Libertadores de América, in Avellaneda.

In other words, the phase of Dorival Júnior could be the biggest asset of Dearest heading for the third championship of the Copa Libertadores in 2022. For the coach, there are nine matches in continental competitions in 2022, with nine victories and a performance far above what was seen by Rubro-Negro performing in the group stage of the current Libertadores. In the first phase, against teams considered to be much inferior, such as Sporting Cristal, Fla won in an unconvincing way, unlike the return against Tolima and the one against Corinthians.