Drinking wine, Larissa Manoela squats down with a red dress that is too small: “Upon the butt”

Alas, our coercions! Larissa Manoela, global actress, model and digital influencer, took advantage of unpublished clicks from her last trip to Italy. In them, the muse appears with a red dress and very flashy.

“Wine lovers add me. Even more in love after visiting the precious vineyard @luminositawinebr here in Tuscany. Without a doubt, this trip has already entered the list of favorites ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photos, Larissa Manoela poses in a red dress and still gives that passionate smile.

“I know everyone says this to you, but what a beautiful woman!!!”, said a follower in the comments field. “I’ve been a big fan of Lari for a few years now, I can’t,” pointed out another.

Larissa Manoela reveals how she was received at Globo and talks about her first work

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Larissa Manoela opened her heart and revealed how she was received at Rdee Globo, in addition to talking about her first salaries.

“I was very well received at the station. I believe that I am living a very happy phase of my life. I have more time in my career as a child actress than as an actress”, said Larissa Manoela.

“Now, I’m in a job that’s neither childish nor high school. In addition, it is a period novel. I had the dream of making a character that was not contemporary”, he concluded.

