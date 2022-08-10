Duilio admits that Willian should leave Corinthians and reveals scheduled meeting

Shortly after the elimination of Corinthians in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadoresthe club’s president, Duilio Monteiro Alves, admitted the possibility of the departure of midfielder Willian, involved in rumors of negotiations with Fulham, from England, still in this transfer window.

“I don’t want to talk about this subject so as not to omit anything, we scheduled a conversation for after this game. Tomorrow morning we will have this conversation. If nothing changes, there is a contract until the end of next year. There is, there is (the possibility of leave)”, said the representative in the mixed zone, still in Maracanã.

As determined by Sports Gazettethe player’s tendency to leave is due to two main reasons, on two different fronts: pressure from the family, who did not adapt to Brazil, mainly due to the issue of public insecurity, and also due to the high salary cost of shirt 10.

With the team out of Libertadores, the club will no longer have an important income ahead, either with the awards, or with the box office of the duels, another important source of income, which generates great impact.

Another clear point is Fulham’s interest. Willian played for Chelsea and Arsenal, also from England, a country he is used to, as well as his family.

At the press conference, before the mixed zone, coach Vítor Pereira lost sight of the situation. “This issue has to be addressed to the board, it is not up to me to talk about a situation that has not yet happened”.

The shirt number 10 has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. In the current season, the midfielder played 36 games for Timão and has a goal scored, from a penalty, against São Bernardo, for the Paulista Championship.

