Earth’s rotation movement is getting faster and faster: why?

THE Earth it is not immobile, which brings us to the thought that it is in constant movement. Some of these movements can directly impact our lives, and an example of this is rotation. Performed in approximately 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds, this movement occurs in a counterclockwise direction, from west to east. In this bias, we seek to understand the reason why the Earth is faster.

Read more: What are Earth’s rotation and translation motions?

Why is the Earth faster?

Although there is no concrete justification for the reason for this speed, it is believed that this faster movement may be linked to some phenomena, such as:

Forces of nature, which may include oceans and seas;

Moving the inner and outer layers;

Climate changes;

Global warming.

Linked to this, it is believed that this difference in rotation time can be responsible for the Chandler oscillation. The time shift was detected by an atomic clock that is used to measure the planet’s rotational speed in minute detail.

The detection of the rotation time difference took place on June 29 this year, being conceived as the shortest day in history.

How can this affect our daily lives?

Scientists believe this could interfere with the way we observe time and are considering the possibility of adding a negative leap year if the Earth continues to spin faster. However, this addition can bring more problems than solutions, especially in the technological field. This is because eventual problems in the programs of computers and cell phones could appear.

In addition, communication systems connected to the Network Time Protocol could also be compromised and data could be corrupted as timestamps change.