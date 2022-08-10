Echo Buds are almost 20% off on Amazon

You Echo BudsAmazon’s wireless headphones, in the second generation version are 20% off in the brand’s e-commerce.

Echo Buds Amazon’s wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation and built-in Alexa…

BRL 749

Small, light and comfortable, the Echo Buds were developed for optimal comfort and clear, balanced sound. According to the brand, it is possible to listen to up to 5 hours of music on a single charge and have access to Alexa by voice, without having to touch the device.

In addition, the Echo Buds It has a noise canceling function, which limits background noise, and ambient mode, which lets you hear what is happening around you. Just tap and hold either earbud for two seconds to switch between the two features.

Echo Buds are sweat resistant and come with 4 sizes of ear tips and 2 sizes of attachment hooks for a comfortable fit.

Until the publication of this article, the Echo Buds second generation is with 17% off. From: BRL 899.00; for: R$749.00. That way, you save R$ 150.00. And, if you pay in cash, you have another 5% off. Enjoy.

Clicking here you have access to all the details of the product and you can buy it in a practical and safe way. Don’t forget: this offer is valid indefinitely or while stocks last.