Elden Ring appears among Xbox Cloud Gaming games

In June, Microsoft announced that by the end of the year, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to transmit cloud games even for purchased games out of the service catalogue. And apparently the launch of this new feature seems imminent, according to the clues that have arrived from the Xbox Store in the last few hours.

Some Reddit users have discovered that some games not currently included in the Game Pass catalog have an alternate URL that leads to a page that allows them to launch them via xCloud. For example, in the two images below we see Elden Ring and Soul Hackers 2.

It looks like Xbox is preparing to bring new games to Xbox Cloud Gaming which aren’t part of Xbox Game Pass.https://t.co/VNAXHQL41n pic.twitter.com/mbrZSpklFg — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 9, 2022

Later, ResetEra users found that almost every game on the Xbox Store has an alternative page to play in the cloud.

Seeing is believing: just use “https://www.xbox.com/en-us/play/games/” instead of “https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/” as o based on the URL of any US Xbox Store page. For example, with this link you can access the one from Dying Light 2: Stay Human (to see the option correctly you must first login).

When you click “Play”, of course nothing happens, as they are likely “placeholder” pages waiting for game streaming via the cloud to be officially integrated for all games not included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog. But this, in any case, seems to suggest that the Feature release may not be far away.

Ashley McKissick, corporate vice president of gaming at Microsoft, said last June: “One of the biggest requests users made to us was be able to play all the games you own in streamingeven those who are not part of the Game Pass catalog. For this reason, during the yearGame Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play all titles in their possession on the cloud, provided, of course, they support the game on streaming.”

