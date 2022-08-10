Elden Ring receives update 1.06; check the news

Game is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

THE Bandai Namco released today (9) a new update for Elden Ringthis is patch 1.06, which brings several balance updates and bug fixes, as well as some additions to make the game more dynamic.

Elden Ring was released on February 25th for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series S|X and PRAÇA. The game is considered by the public as one of the best releases of 2022 and a strong contender to be voted the best game of the year.

Check out below all the news of the Elden Ring update 1.06.

Elden Ring: we talked to the Brazilian who discovered that the game’s lyrics are not in Latin

Antonius Tertius has done arduous research on the subject



UPDATE 1.06

new additions

Added the function to send summon signals to summon pools in various areas, including distant areas.

When sending a co-op signal to distant areas with this function, summoning pools in “Mohgwyn’s Palace” will be deleted

Added the function to invade a larger area, including distant areas

Added a new way to advance the White Mask Sweep questline, as well as participate in the multiplayer invasion by defeating a new NPC

balance changes

Added the following adjustments to Greatsword, Curved Sword and Greathammers:

Reduced the time it takes to roll to become possible after an attack (jumping attack, dual-wielding attack and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased movement speed of strong attack and charge attack (mounted attacks not included)

Increased Guard Counter movement speed

Increased the attack speed of Great Axes and reduced the time it takes to roll to become possible after an attack (jumping attack, dual-wielding attack and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased rolling distance when the player has a light load of equipment.

Increased the hitbox of Cipher Pata’s weapon skill “Unblockable Blade”

Increased the range of the Ash of War projectile “Glintstone Pebble” and “Glintstone Dart” while decreasing damage and scaling power

Decreased travel distance and invincibility frames for Ash of War “Bloodhound Step” by adding the changes below:

Reduced performance when used continuously

Increased travel distance when under light load

Shortened the activation time when using the “Quick Step” skill in succession, increasing its ability to circle around the enemy when locked, and add the changes below:

Reduced performance when used continuously

Increased travel distance when under light load

Decreased the damage buildup and bleed of the weapon skill “Corpse Piler” when hit with the blood attack. When hit by the blade, damage is reduced only slightly

Decreased target tracking ability of “Stars of Ruin” sorcery

bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused some “Lucerne” attacks to not pierce the enemy’s guard

Fixed a bug that made it more difficult for a two-handed jump attack with “Bloodhound’s Fang” to break the enemy’s stance

Fixed a bug that caused the effect of “Determination” and “Royal Knight’s Resolution” to disappear after using the “Parry” skill with a dagger

Fixed an ax and dual ax wielding bug that caused additional effects from spells, weapon abilities, and items to not be applied correctly

Fixed a bug when using a halberd with two hands, which made it harder to resist the enemy’s attack after using the guard counter

Fixed a bug that caused the physical attack affinity of some weapons to be different from the affinity listed in the description.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to be more easily noticed by the enemy when wearing “Deathbed Dress”, even when crouching

Fixed a bug that caused the flail charge attack to damage the ally character when using “Deathbed Dress”

Fixed a bug that caused HP to regenerate when switching your gear to a certain type of armor

Fixed a bug where the effect added to the weapon when using “Mists of Slumber” was lost when the player received an attack

Fixed a bug that caused the playable character’s movement to become unstable when hitting certain enemies with the “Ghostflame Ignition” skill

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from using the follow-up attack of the skill “The Queen’s Black Flame” when performing the skill with insufficient FP

Fixed a bug with the weapon skill “Zamor Ice Storm” that allowed the player to more easily resist the enemy’s attack when using the skill with insufficient FP

Fixed a bug that caused spells and items added to right-hand weaponry to take effect when using certain left-handed weapon skills.

Fixed a bug that caused the FP consumption description of certain weapon skills to differ from their actual FP cost

Fixed a bug that allows “Rock Blaster” to not consume any FP when used with a staff in the left hand and no weapon in the right hand

Fixed a bug that caused the charged version of “Black Flame Ritual” to consume the same amount of stamina as the normal version

Fixed a bug that caused the player to receive less HP recovery from enchantments and items other than “Flask of Crimson Tears” when activating the effect of “Malenia’s Great Rune”

Fixed a bug causing “Opaline Hardtear” to not increase physical damage negation

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from jumping in the air while walking under specific conditions

Fixed a bug that allowed a jump attack with Colossal Weapons while mounted to hit twice in a row

Fixed a bug that caused some signals to appear more than once in the Summon Pool

Fixed a bug that caused the attack effect of some weapon skill to persist under specific circumstances

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused significant performance issues in “Ordina, Liturgical Town” under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from picking up dropped Runes on death under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that allowed users to reach a certain inaccessible area during multiplayer

Fixed a bug that caused the multiplayer area to have different boundaries than expected

Fixed a bug that caused some enemies to look and behave incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to play under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused some areas to make the player unable to move, which would lead to death

Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visuals and hitboxes.

Fixed a bug on some maps that allowed users to reach unexpected locations using certain procedures.

Fixed a bug with the PC version that caused click input to occur when equipping Staves or Holy Seals and switching Windows to active.

Other performance improvements and bug fixes.

Others

Added “ERROR” text for unauthorized items

In the 1.04 update file, we fixed a bug that allowed players to pass unauthorized items that cannot be obtained in-game to other players

Upon distribution of this update file, possession and use of these unauthorized items will be subject to a warning or penalty after a certain period of time.

Did you like news from Elden Ring? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Taiwan crisis: understand the impact on the world of hardware

Your hardware just fell into some big shit



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Bandai Namco