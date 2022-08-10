Electronic cigarette use can cause erectile dysfunction in men – Health

Almost one in five Brazilians aged between 18 and 24 have used an electronic cigarette at least once in their lifetime (photo: Tnarg/Pexels)

Electronic cigarettes are increasingly among the darlings of smokers. The vape, as it is commonly called, works like a heated tobacco, but fame carries risks. Anyone who thinks it’s not harmful to the body is wrong. For men, in particular, a specific aspect about the daily use of the device concerns sexual health: the chances of developing erectile dysfunction increase by more than twice, according to a study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, which compared male smokers and non-smokers over 20 years old. In the case of men over 65 years of age, the chances of sexual impotence rise 2.4 times.

Problems with sexual health are just one of the harmful factors of electronic cigarettes that, in addition to the reproductive system, also affect, above all, the heart, lungs and mouth. Although it is touted as harmless, electronic cigarettes can be loaded with nicotine, a compound that acts directly on the body’s inflammation, as warned by the urologist, a fellow in laparoscopic and robotic surgery in Paris, a master’s degree in oncology and president director of Hospital Urologica, Carlos Vaz.

“Nicotine damages blood vessels and impairs circulation, which is essential for the functioning of the male reproductive system. In the case of cigarettes, what happens is a vasculogenic lesion, when the intensity of the blood that irrigates the penis decreases in the arteries. And the cigarette is a villain – it deteriorates these arteries. With this, the quality of the erection is gradually reduced, until the person is no longer able to have an erection. Without a good vascularization of the organ, there is no erection and the dysfunction is established,” he explains.

In the daily routine of the office, the doctor often meets adult and healthy patients, including those who maintain bad habits even at a young age. “Most of the men treated in the age group between 20 and 50 years old are motivated by these habits acquired during life, which cause cumulative damage. And the damage to health begins to be perceived in the short and long term. The next few years will tell how in fact, cigarettes compromise the health and quality of life of users”, he points out.

When impotence is already detected, continues the specialist, it is recommended to immediately stop using electronic devices and start treatment according to the degree of dysfunction, whether milder or more severe. Treatment can range from drug administration to, in some cases, more severe interventions, such as local drug injection and even surgery. In some situations, penile prosthesis implantation is recommended.

“Coping with impotence is now well standardized. Clinical treatment is essential when the sexual dysfunction is of a psychogenic cause, that is, psychological or emotional. However, when there is an organic imbalance, these therapeutic procedures are flawed”, explains Carlos Vaz.

The urologist explains that the cause of erectile dysfunction is usually multifactorial. It can happen, for example, in association with stress, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, abusive use of medication, drinking and cigarettes. It can also have neurological origins and when there are nerve injuries, such as the prostate nerve responsible for erection and are factors that, cumulatively, potentiate the emergence of impotence – that is, when one of these imbalances is added to others.

“It also happens that the patient does not know that he has other serious problems that generate impotence. He goes to the office to treat the erection difficulty, and ends up discovering another disease. On the contrary, impotence is not the cause of any other physical health problem.” , says the doctor. But, as in a vicious circle, it can worsen emotional disharmonies, such as stress, anxiety, major depressions, among others.

There is no recommended daily amount for the consumption of electronic cigarettes so that it becomes a greater or lesser risk for impotence. There is no safety margin, says Carlos Vaz. “These effects are dose dependent. The more cigarettes you smoke, the greater the chance of having serious diseases. No smoker is without risk.”

BM, 39, who preferred to be identified in this way, has been a user of electronic cigarettes for two years. He says he has never smoked any kind of product, and had a desire to try vaping after the device became popular. He uses electronic cigarettes with aromatic essences, in versions without nicotine. But if a friend eventually offers the product with nicotine, he does not hesitate to use it.

WILL Daily consumption happens more at social events. “For example, if I’m in a bar drinking, I feel like it. If someone is selling, I buy”, he says. About the risk of emergence of erectile dysfunction, BM confesses that he was unaware of this information. “I need to do more research to better understand the subject. It seems to me that this can happen more with those who smoke daily. But, as every man fears it will happen, whatever the reason, I am afraid,” he admits.

Journalist JS, 22, who also wants to remain anonymous, has been using electronic cigarettes for one year and has been smoking straw cigarettes for three years. For the first, the frequency of use every three days, with nicotine, in addition to one straw cigarette per day. For six months, he has been reducing his consumption and intends to stop smoking by the end of 2022. More than the fear about the possibility of sexual impotence, he is concerned about his health as a whole. “I already knew about the risk of erectile dysfunction. But cigarettes are bad for health in general,” he says.

ALERT Brazilian smokers consume an average of 17 conventional cigarettes a day, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca). A survey published this year showed that almost one in five Brazilians aged between 18 and 24 have used electronic cigarettes at least once in their lives, even though the sale of this product is prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Among young people aged 16 to 24 who use this product, it is common to have a rate of nicotine in the body equivalent to the consumption of more than 20 cigarettes daily.

The first versions of electronic cigarettes appeared approximately 20 years ago, publicized with the argument that they cause less harm to health. Advertising around the product was based on the concept of “harm reduction”, or as a treatment for individuals who wanted to quit smoking.

But there are not enough scientific studies to support such claims. Some experts warn that all advertising related to these products seems to be more aimed at winning over new users (especially young people), and practically ignores this possible therapeutic view.

For the three main ingredients that appear in these devices (propylene glycol, a kind of vehicle, capable of diluting and carrying nicotine through our body, nicotine itself and aromatic substances, which imitate the most diverse smells), all together represent health risks. in different aspects.

expert word

(photo: Personal archive) Carlos vaz, urologist, laparoscopic and robotic surgery fellow in Paris, master in oncology and president director of Hospital Urologica

Regular cigarette vs electronic cigarette

The common cigarette has more than 4 thousand harmful substances. Among them, 70 are carcinogenic, and these substances are not found in electronic cigarettes. But that doesn’t mean vaping isn’t bad. The electronic cigarette can have nicotine (optional) which can have the same concentration as the common cigarette. If we are to think about the amount of harmful substances present in both, the electronic cigarette does less harm. But the vape also contains harmful substances that can, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), cause cancer, cardiovascular and lung problems, especially serious inflammatory process with risk of death. It is important to emphasize that, while the common cigarette causes damage in the long term, the electronic one causes more acute damage, including being a cause of death among young people.