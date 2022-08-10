Elon Musk Sells $7 Billion of Tesla Stock; remember other operations

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in the company in recent days, the report disclosures show, just months after saying he had no plans to sell any more Tesla stock. The company’s largest shareholder sold around 7.9 million shares between Friday (5th) and Tuesday (9th), leaving him with a 15% stake in the company.

The Tesla boss was on a sales spree last year, during which he withdrew about $32 billion of shares in the electric vehicle maker. In addition, he made about $8.5 billion in sales in April, while Musk was lining up funding for an $44 billion deal to take over Twitter. At the time, he posted on the same social network: “No more TSLA sales planned after today”.

Musk, whose net worth totals about $250 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is paid in stock and does not accept a salary from Tesla. He has long been reluctant to sell shares in the company, which could weaken his control. Much of last year’s sales were intended to cover tax withholding obligations associated with exercising stock options.

Last week, Tesla shareholders paved the way for a 3-for-1 stock split that the company said was designed to make ownership more accessible to employees and individual investors.

Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

