Elon Musk Spawns $6.88 Billion in Tesla Shares Out of Fear, According to Twitter

the billionaire Elon Musk recently spawned 7.92 million Tesla stock, the company of which he is CEO. The transaction value? US$ 6.88 billion. The reason? Elon Musk wants to guard against the possibility of being forced to match his bid for the twitter.

The sale of shares took place between August 5 and 9, days after Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting, whose BDRs are traded on B3 under the ticker TSLA34.

The information is contained in documents filed last night with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the sheriff of the US capital markets).

Has Elon Musk Changed His Mind?

Earlier this year, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO assured on his social media profiles that there were no further sales of the company’s shares planned for after April 28.

The new sale comes as the world’s richest man finds himself in a legal battle to buy Twitter.

In late April, he made a $44 billion bid for Twitter. In the months that followed, however, the social media company’s share price plummeted and Musk tried to renegotiate.

On July 8, Elon Musk communicated to Twitter that he would back out of the purchase. He accused the company of not providing all the information necessary for the acquisition and of underestimating the number of fake accounts on its platform..

Twitter has filed a lawsuit to ensure that the Elon Musk deal is upheld for the promised price. This would represent a windfall for many of its shareholders.

Questioned by followers on his social media, Elon Musk assured that he does not intend to sell more Tesla shares.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal and a partner fails to come forward, it is important to avoid an emergency Tesla stock sale,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022

Who are Elon Musk’s partners?

It is unclear which potential partner of Elon Musk for the purchase of Twitter could walk away from the deal.

In early May, Musk said he had the financial support of 19 different partners to buy Twitter.

Musk’s potential partners in the deal include Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud, Qatari Holding, asset manager Sequoia, fund DFJ, Vy Capital and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

How Tesla and Twitter’s Actions Reacted

Both Tesla and Twitter stocks reacted higher in the premarket in New York.

Tesla shares are up more than 2% this morning.

Twitter shares were up more than 4%, but still far from the levels at the time of Elon Musk’s proposal.

*With information from CNBC.