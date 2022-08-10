Embraer shoots sales of executive jets in 2022

Embraer has never sold as many executive jets as it did in 2022. This year, for every two aircraft delivered, another five were sold by the Brazilian company, said Gustavo Teixeira, sales director of Embraer Executive Aviation in Latin America, in an interview with the newspaper. Economic value published this Tuesday, 9.

Every year, the executive jet market moves US$ 18 billion, and deliveries total around 700 units worldwide. Embraer, in turn, projects deliveries of 100 to 110 aircraft to customers in Brazil and other countries in 2022, compared to a total of 93 units delivered in 2021.

“In the queue of new orders, Brazil occupies a relevant position, and this trend should continue in the coming years,” said Teixeira. “Brazilian executive aviation is experiencing a new normal, because of the perception of its value. Growth in Brazil has been consistently in line with global market levels.”

Both the greater demand for air taxis and the arrival of new customers in this market, from banks to large industries, from retail chains to agribusiness, have driven orders in the country. To face the projected growth of the fleet, the company has just doubled the useful area of ​​its Service Center, in Sorocaba (SP), through investments of R$ 10 million.

With around 1,600 jets delivered in more than 70 countries since entering executive aviation in 2002, Embraer has a more significant presence in Brazil — which has the third largest fleet of executive jets in the world — than in other markets. . About 80% of the jets manufactured by the company are destined for the United States and Europe, and, on average, 10% of deliveries are in Latin America, including Mexico. Brazil is the largest market in the region.

