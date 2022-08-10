Esquadrilha da Fumaça performs at the inauguration of courses at the IFSP São Carlos Campus

Credit: Photo: Lt. Marcus Lemos/FAB

The São Carlos Campus of the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of São Paulo (IFSP) celebrates, on August 12, the opening of new courses in Aeronautical Engineering and Aeronautical Maintenance Technician in the Motopropeller Group. The celebration will feature a presentation by the Smoke Squadron, which will fly over the campus for about 40 minutes.

The new courses will offer young people and adults more training opportunities and, consequently, qualified jobs in the area in a region that is consolidating itself as a hub for Brazilian aviation. For professor Érico Felipe Bruschi, aviation professionals are “professionals of the world”, since their qualified activity allows them to work in different countries in all parts of the world, in addition to different regions of Brazil.

With a large hangar equipped with several laboratories necessary for the practical qualification of students, IFSP professors offer theoretical and practical classes creating scenarios for aeronautical experiences very close to market situations, in an environment of daily reality found in workshops and maintenance centers .

The courses, offered free of charge, are recognized by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and by the Regional Council of Engineering and Architecture (Crea). Students have at their disposal a high-quality physical structure and faculty with a high degree of academic preparation and professional experience in the civil aviation market.

The presentation of the Esquadrilha da Fumaça in celebration of the beginning of the new IFSP courses will start at 1 pm and is open to all interested parties. The action is supported by the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) and the City of São Carlos.

For the demonstration flight, the Smoke Squadron of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) will use seven Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, each manned by a pilot. An eighth pilot remains on the ground to voice the approximately 50 maneuvers performed. The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano was adopted by the Esquadrilha da Fumaça in 2015. The plane was already employed by the FAB, performing air defense missions, advanced training, light attack, escort, combat air patrol and training of fighter aviation leaders . Safety at demonstrations is a constant concern of the Squadron, so strict safety protocols are followed.

After the presentation of the squadron, the students of the new IFSP courses will be received by the rector, Silmário Batista dos Santos.

The Technical Course in Aeronautical Maintenance in a Powertrain Group is offered in the concomitant and subsequent modalities of high school, that is, for students who attend the 2nd or 3rd year of regular high school in another teaching institution or for those who have already completed high school. , no matter how long ago. Lasting for two years, its main objective is to train professionals to carry out and technically guide the preparation, documents and performance of preventive, corrective and predictive maintenance of aircraft, following technical standards of manuals and national and international regulatory agencies.

Érico Felipe Bruschi, coordinator of the course, highlights that the technician provides a quick change in the career of those who are already in the job market and want to start in the aviation area, and it is a promising career for young people who enter the course during high school. “The aviation job market is booming due to self-controlled commercial drones carrying passengers, whose maintenance is carried out by aeronautical maintenance professionals”, he reveals. Traditional aviation should also grow next year, if the post-pandemic economic recovery scenario continues, points out Érico, highlighting the existence of two aviation giants in the São Carlos region: Latam and Embraer, “which are major consumers of aviation. our workforce”, he quotes.

Another very attractive market in aviation is the agricultural market, which has been growing and demanding professionals, including in other Brazilian states. “We say that the profession of aeronautical mechanic is a profession of the world. In addition to several regions of Brazil with a shortage of this professional, there are countries, such as the United States, making the entry of Brazilian aviation professionals more flexible to meet the demand of the domestic market”. According to the professor, currently, Canada, Portugal, Germany, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the United States, hire Brazilian aircraft maintenance mechanics.

Salaries are attractive. Today, in Brazil, a newly graduated professional has a starting salary of between two and three thousand reais, while a chief mechanic has an average salary of eight thousand, but this amount tends to increase due to high demand and the shortage of professionals, observes Érico.

And those who already work as an automotive mechanic can also do well in aviation, warns the professor, since the course covers all the basics of engines. On the other hand, the course is also open to those who like motorization, but have doubts about the aviation area. “They can look for us and they will be fed with knowledge to work in different areas”, he concludes.

The higher course in Aeronautical Engineering lasts for five years (10 semesters) and aims to prepare the student to work in all phases of the aeronautical project; enable to plan and manage aircraft maintenance processes and procedures in the areas of airframe, powerplant and avionics; enable to manage works and services related to aeronautical infrastructure; to foster a culture of quality among students as a way of guaranteeing operational efficiency and, above all, safety in all aeronautical activities; qualify to work on contemporary themes and in line with the novelties created by new technologies.

The coordinator of the Aeronautical Engineering course, José Antônio Garcia Croce, whose classes began in March of this year, explains that the opening of the course seeks to continue one of the fundamentals that guided the implementation of the campus, that is, the offer of professional training in the aeronautical field. “We intend to meet the growing demand for professionals in the region, mainly aeronautical engineers, as the city of São Carlos is consolidating itself as one of the hubs in the aviation area in Brazil, both from an academic and business point of view”, he observes.

José Antônio completes the list of airlines in the region: “we have the Latam Technological Maintenance Center, Airship do Brasil and Opto Space & Defense, in addition to companies in the emerging Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market, such as to Xmobots. Close to the city, in Gavião Peixoto, are the facilities of the Embraer company, as well as of its suppliers, a great demand for aeronautical engineers”.

The IFSP São Carlos Campus also offers other courses in the aeronautics area: Aeronautical Maintenance Technician in Cell, Aircraft Maintenance Technician in Avionics and Aircraft Maintenance Technology. The director of Câmpus São Carlos, Rivelli da Silva Pinto, highlights that, with the inaugurations, the unit “reaches its maturity in this training axis, training technicians in the three areas of aeronautical maintenance: airframe, engines and avionics, and verticalizing the training with the Aeronautical Engineering course.

The Aeronautical Engineering course offered 40 vacancies for the 1st semester of 2022 through a selection process that used the Enem grade. Offers for the course are annual. The Technical course in Aeronautical Maintenance in a Motopropeller Group, on the other hand, offered 40 vacancies for the 2nd semester of 2022 through selection with test.

New vacancies will be offered in the 1st semester of 2023. All courses are free.

Learn more about the courses at scl.ifsp.edu.br.

