Eternit (ETER3) profits 32.3% less in the 2nd quarter of 2022, at R$ 41.47 million; announces R$ 18 million in JCP

Eternit (ETER3), a company undergoing judicial reorganization, recorded recurring net income of R$ 41.47 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), down 32.3% compared to April and June of last year, the company said, operates in the construction materials segment.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 35.9% lower in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21, to R$58.484 million. Net revenue increased 1.7%, reaching R$ 292.086 million.

As a result, the recurring Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) dropped 12 percentage points to 20%.

The sales volume of fiber cement tiles in 2Q22 totaled 145,982 thousand tons, recording an 18% decrease when compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Read too:

The construction systems segment, which includes cement slabs and panels, recorded a 21% growth in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21, despite a 10% decline compared to 1Q22. The accumulated sales volume in 2022 was 8.7 thousand tons, 39% higher when compared to the same period in 2021.

“Amid the scenario of sales retraction seen in the period in the construction materials industry, the fiber cement segment, which considers the integrated production of polypropylene fiber, ended 2Q22 with a gross margin of 29%, down by 4 pp [pontos percentuais] to the value recorded in 1Q22”, highlighted the company.

She also informed the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$ 18.4 million. The amount is equivalent to R$ 0.297903 per common share, entitled to shareholders who have the share on August 12, with the shares being traded ex-earnings on August 15, 2022. Payment will be on September 20 of this year .

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related