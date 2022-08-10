Ethereum (ETH) at $5K? Understand why this analyst believes the cryptocurrency can more than double in price

O ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is due for an update in September this year. Although a portion of the users of the network (blockchain) is not happy with the changes, some analysts are quite optimistic about the The Merge (“The Fusion”, in the English translation).

One of them is analyst Nicholas Merten, who predicts ethereum at home US$ 5 thousand (more than R$ 25 thousand) after the merger of the networks. Merten still believes that the end of the monetary tightening of the Federal Reservethe American Central Bank, can also boost quotes.

“Since the lows, the price of ethereum has soared by around 102%. if we look at bear markets previous years, the advance is 140% [em 2018]. Going further, 360% [in 2019]”, says the DataDash analyst in video.

If the projections are confirmed, ethereum should leave the house of US$ 1,700 in which it is this Monday (08) and have an appreciation of 194%. It is worth remembering that the macroeconomic scenario may make the estimates not materialize due to market volatility.

What is the The Merge of ethereum?

The Merge will bring energy efficiency to the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, in addition to allowing the scalability (growth) of the network in a more secure way – and is one of the highlights of the second semester for the digital currency market. There are three main points:

Energy efficiency, with the migration from proof-of-work (PoW, or “proof of work”) to proof-of-stake (PoS, or “proof of participation”);

Reduction in lower transaction fees, which can easily reach $100 on average and hinder network growth;

Higher transaction speed.

Source: Ethereum Foundation

The arrival of Fusion does not find very positive terrain ahead. However, the ethereum network has engaged developers and a community that has struggled to deliver new updates.

Who says this are the members of the research team of the Brazilian cryptocurrency unicorn, Mercado Bitcoin.

Ethereum not at all threatened

“The Merge has been building over the last few years, it’s not something that came out yesterday. [esses fatores momentâneos] should not detract from the importance and grandeur of the update”, explains Orlando Telles, founding partner of Mercurius Crypto and director of research at the same analysis house.

According to him, even with the drop in prices in sight, the network is sure that nothing can prevent the update. In the calendar programmed by the Ethereum Foundation, the conclusion of the works involving The Merge should happen in the second half of this year.