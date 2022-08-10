Ex-BBB Eliezer shows initial result of hair transplant in beard | celebrities



Eliezer explains how the procedure will be carried out – Reproduction Instagram

Eliezer explains how the procedure will be performedInstagram reproduction

Published 09/08/2022 16:48 | Updated 08/09/2022 17:43

Rio – Eliezer left the ‘BBB 22’ and, almost five months later, continues to attract attention on the internet. That’s because, in addition to his relationship with the youtuber Viih Tube, the designer performed an unusual procedure. After undergoing a hair implant in the beard region in the last week, Eli released this Tuesday (9), the first result of the surgery.

The face is still swollen but you can already see results, as I said in the caption of the post: “4th day after transplant, it’s already healing, my face has already deflated a lot and I’m already feeling bearded”. For his followers, Eliezer answered questions about how the procedure is carried out: “In practice, he takes [do cabelo] and will implant in the beard and head. Take it from one place and put it in another.”

The former BBB was involved in a small controversy involving a fan because of his scarring. Upon disembarking in Rio de Janeiro, the designer refused to take a photo, and reported the malaise in a Twitter post.

“At the airport so-and-so: ‘Shall we take a picture?’. Me: ‘Hi, I just had a procedure and it’s still healing. Can we do it another day?’ Just kidding, huh?” he wrote.

Check out: