Ex-employee of Xuxa’s company says she was forced to work in a prostitution event | Column Fábia Oliveira

THE Espaço Laser, a company in which Xuxa Meneghel is a partner, became involved in yet another controversy with its employees. A physical therapist, who worked at a unit in Rio de Janeiro, sought out the column to tell that she was forced to participate in an event for call girls to sell waxing packages. According to the girl, the pressure to ‘hit targets’ has become the company’s main mission.

“They have a very high turnover of employees. Many quit because they can’t take it and others are fired. The regional manager changes the managers of the units where we work, so each one that arrives wants to do it in their own way. And they arrive already saying that they have to sell, putting pressure on them and saying: ‘If you don’t sell, we’ll fire you’. And I never agreed with that, because I didn’t pay for college to sell packages”, said Renata Martins de Oliveira.

The physiotherapist explained that she was called by the manager of the unit where she worked, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio, to sell hair removal packages in Vila Mimosa, a well-known red-light district in the city. According to Renata, the professional would have said that she had the profile for this job. “The peak was when the new manager came and said that we would have to sell in Vila Mimosa and that I had the profile to sell and I had to go with her. Is it over there [gerente] he said: ‘I want you to go with me because you are extroverted, articulate, you have the profile to go with me’. This is absurd,” she said.

Renata Martins also said that the manager came to Vila Mimosa, but ended up not staying there. After returning, she informed that she would be having an event with the call girls at a concert hall in the central region of Rio and the physical therapist had to accompany her to carry out the action of selling packages. Renata explained to the column that after not feeling well at the place, she ended up being fired by the professional.

“There was an event at the Circo Voador between prostitutes from Copacabana and those from Vila Mimosa and I had to go. There, she wanted me to keep approaching the prostitutes in order to sell. I, who was not hired for this, went there to avoid being fired. But she fired me days later saying that I didn’t develop at the event, that I’m not in the company’s vibe. I said, ‘Really, I’m not in the company’s vibe of selling my soul to the devil, to sell a waxing package to hit the target’ ”, she said.

She added: “For her to have done this, she must have some authorization, because the manager of my unit and the field manager were there, so I think the company agrees with that. It is not possible for one person to drag another, a physical therapist, to such an event. And she just didn’t stay in Vila Mimosa because they didn’t let her and then she said we would do the action at this event”.

For this column, the physical therapist also said that she denounced the managers and that she will take the case to court.. “When I was fired, I reported the regional manager and the manager who took me to the event and I will file a lawsuit”.

Renata Martins de Oliveira also revealed that all physical therapists need to reach a goal of R$ 10 thousand in packages sold every ten days. “When we are hired, they even say in the interview that we have to sell hair removal packages, but that the main focus is the application of the laser, so as not to burn anyone and provide excellent service. But there, in the day-to-day reality, we see that there is no such thing as applying without burning. It can burn the customer from head to toe, he just has to buy [pacotes]. And we have a goal to hit, which is every ten days, we have to sell 10 thousand reais. Which is crazy,” she explained.

Searched by column, Espaço Laser’s consultancy issued a note of positioning: “Espalaser has a code of conduct and a corporate culture based on ethics, respect and collaboration among its employees. Attitudes of any nature that go radically against our values ​​are not tolerated in any of our units. The company continues to work to ensure an inclusive and comfortable work environment for everyone. Finally, it is important to clarify that, at Espaçolaser, we do not discriminate against customers based on their gender, race or professional activity – everyone who wants to get rid of their hair is welcome in our stores”.