Fachin cites the Electoral Law and blocks Queiroga’s pronouncement on radio and TV | Elections 2022

Minister Edson Fachin, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), denied this Monday (8) that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, would be allowed to speak on a radio and TV chain containing praise for the fight against Covid-19. in Brazil.

The request was made for the statement to be broadcast on August 9, 10 or 11 by the Special Secretary for Social Communication of the Ministry of Communications to the TSE. A previous request had already been denied.

According to the request, the pronouncement would aim to launch the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination of 2022.

The speech, according to the text sent to the Court, states that, “during the Covid-19 pandemic, we demonstrated our ability to acquire and vaccinate, in record time, our population”. “With this, we achieved high rates of vaccine coverage that allowed us to control the public health emergency of national importance.”

For Minister Fachin, the speech hurts impersonality, especially in the run-up to the elections. “However, the keynote of the speech does not reside in such elements, considering that the rest of the demonstration narrates the performance of the Ministry of Health, in the remote and near past”, he said in the decision.