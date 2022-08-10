Fachin says health minister’s statement violates electoral law and denies new request

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, denied a new request by the Special Secretariat for Communication to authorize the statement by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on a radio and television network about the launch of the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis. and Multivaccination of 2022. In a decision this Tuesday, Fachin reiterates that the broadcast of the minister’s speech violates electoral legislation.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health canceled a national broadcast to talk about the multi-vaccination campaign, with a focus on immunization against polio and other diseases. The speech was suspended due to an earlier decision by Minister Fachin on 28 July. At the time, the magistrate considered that the pronouncement disrespected the legislation, which prohibits institutional advertising three months before the election.

On August 2, the head of Secom, André de Souza Costa, petitioned the TSE to reconsider the decision on the grounds that the campaign met the requirements of “severity and urgency”. In the request, Costa also indicates the date of the pronouncement for August 5th, National Health Day, and denies electoral intentions.

“Thus, the coincidence between the National Health Day and the beginning of the vaccination campaign does not constitute an electoral measure, but an action that implements the legal commandment that prescribes, especially on that day, that actions be promoted ‘with the purpose of promoting the health education and raising awareness of the value of health among the people’”, reads the extract of the petition.

By rejecting the new request, Fachin alleges that Queiroga’s pronouncement violates the legislation since it narrates other actions of the Ministry of Health.

“However, the keynote of the speech does not reside in such elements, considering that the rest of the demonstration narrates the performance of the Ministry of Health, in the remote and near past, in addition to renewing the intention to speak out on the National Health Day, a proposal that is not consistent, under any form of interpretation, with the exceptional predicates required by art. 73, item VI, item b, of the Elections Law”, reads the decision.

Among the points of the speech, the Minister of Health would say that, during a pandemic, the Brazilian government vaccinated “in record time”.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we demonstrated our ability to acquire and vaccinate our population in record time. With this, we achieved high rates of vaccination coverage that allowed us to control the public health emergency of national importance”, the text read.

At an event in João Pessoa, Paraíba, this Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, criticized the decision of the Electoral Justice and said that “we are only afraid of polio”.

— Last week, on August 5th, I asked the Electoral Court, given the period we are living, for authorization to make a radio and TV address to urge Brazilians to take children to the vaccination room, but unfortunately the understanding of the Electoral Justice is that this pronouncement was inconvenient and should not be made. If the Ministry of Health cannot speak to the Brazilian population to urge fathers, mothers and grandparents to take their children to the vaccination room, the minister will pierce the soles of his shoes to walk around Brazil and speak with every father, mother and grandparents to that we no longer have the specter of polio. We’re just afraid of polio,” Queiroga said.

The vaccination campaign was launched last Monday by the Ministry of Health. Since 2015, Brazil has not reached the target of 95% of the target audience in the polio vaccination campaign. This year, the country recorded the lowest immunization rate since then, managing to immunize only 46.9% of the public.