Falling inflation keeps Bolsonaro in the race in the electoral race; read analysis

The fall in consumer prices in July is the headline of the day, but it doesn’t come as a surprise. Market expectations already indicated deflation for the past month, something that should be repeated in August. Consumers also came feeling the improvementespecially on the two most important items for last month’s result: fuels and energy. Those who fill up their car with gasoline have been living for weeks with discounts of more than 1 real per liter at gas stations, compared to the prices of May and June.

The effect of inflation low on the president’s popularity Jair Bolsonaro and about the October elections, therefore, is already well reflected in the most recent election polls. Food prices continue to rise, hampering the campaign of Bolsonaro among the poorest. But with fuels down, Bolsonaro has regained some support among repentant voters, who supported him in 2018 and were now more distant.

Food prices continue to rise and hinder Bolsonaro’s campaign among the poorest Photograph: Alan Santos/PR

The recent drop in inflation and the recovery of the job market helped Bolsonaro improve his popularity throughout the year and continue in the race. Bolsonaro’s chances of winning the election even rose a little over a month ago.

But looking at July’s deflation is looking in the rearview mirror. For Bolsonaro to win the election, he needs the good news to continue. The slightly calmer international scenario, with falling prices, helped the president. For Bolsonaro, it is important that not only the August IPCA also points to deflation, but that Petrobras continues to reduce gasoline and diesel prices in September and October. An eventual fall in the dollar could also help reduce food prices. The job market needs to stay warm. With each news like this, Bolsonaro can reduce a little more the distance that still separates him from Lula.