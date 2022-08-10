Fan invades Gusttavo Lima’s stage, flees from security and interrupts presentation: “Everyone wants to grab”

Gusttavo Lima is one of the most harassed Brazilian singers at the moment and proof of that is the constant invasions on stage that the husband of Andressa Suita need to deal with during performances. Last Sunday (7), the voice of “Clean sheet” had to deal with yet another fan who managed to get through the security barrier.

In a video posted on the columnist’s Instagram Leo Diasfrom the portal metropolises, it is possible to see the moment when the young man jumps the fence and meets the singer. The security guards still tried to stop the man, but he ends up taking a hug from the countryman. In the content it is possible to see that the singer returned the affection. “Everyone wants to grab this beautiful one,” said the chef. Ana Zambelli in the comments of the post.

valuable necklace

It is worth remembering that last week, Gustavo returned to the subject after having had the necklace stolen. In a video that went viral on the internet, Lima moves through the crowd when a hand pulls the accessory valued at R$100,000. In an interview with presenter Karol Sampaio, a young woman revealed that she pulled the necklace without the intention of stealing it and that she just wanted to get close to the idol.

After the controversy, the girl herself sought the singer to return the jewel. “I tried to contact the advisor him, because I got a piece of that necklace from a security guard”, he said. I was afraid he wouldn’t want to come to the maranhão“, declared the fan.