Farmer dies after being run over by friend after his birthday celebrations – Gerais

Diego Adriano Rodrigues de Castro died the day after his 36th birthday. (photo: Social Networks/Disclosure)

A 36-year-old farmer, resident of Fronteira, in Tringulo Mineiro, died when he was run over by a friend after celebrating his birthday at his home. The accident, according to witnesses from the Military Police (PM), took place on a rural road in the district of Aparecida de Minas (which belongs to the municipality of Frutal, also located in the Tringulo Mineiro region), in the early hours of Monday (8/8), the day after the victim’s birthday.

According to information from the Military Police (PM), the accident happened when Diego Adriano Rodrigues de Castro was on his motorcycle, being followed by the couple of friends in a Renault Duster vehicle. The driver and his girlfriend told the military that, due to the lack of visibility on the road, caused by dust, their vehicle collided with the back of the victim’s motorcycle.

According to a witness to the military, the two vehicles were traveling together along the road because the victim would have gone to help his friends get to the road, as they did not know the rural road.

Also according to information from the PM, the victim was taken to the Frutal hospital, where he died due to serious injuries such as open fractures and ruptured blood vessels.

Diego de Castro was buried in the Fronteira cemetery on Monday night.

The report asked PCMG whether the expert was at the accident site and whether a police investigation was launched to investigate the causes and circumstances of the accident, but received no response.