Federal Police warn against scams using PicPay name

PicPay is not the first and only institution to have its name used by thieves, who do everything to get victims’ attention.

New reports of the PicPay scam led the Federal Police to issue an alert about how the fraud occurs. From the announcement of an anniversary promotion of the financial services company, criminals contact victims through WhatsApp and promise a Pix worth R$200.

Through an attractive message, criminals impersonate employees and inform that PicPay has a birthday offer and ask the user to answer the questions in the link and also share with friends.

It should be noted that PicPay is not the first and only institution to have its name used by criminals, who do everything they can to get victims’ attention. Recently, the IRS needed to issue an alert against loan scams after having its name used by scammers.

Features of the scam that uses the name of PicPay

As stated above, criminals impersonate PicPay employees and forward malicious links to make victims. In view of the number of registered cases, the Federal Police in Pernambuco released the text of the messages sent and asked people to be aware of the coup. See the message content below.

“Participate and Win! In celebration of our Anniversary, we prepared something different, and you win the gift! We prepared a very fun Quiz, get to the end of the Quiz and receive a Pix of R$ 200 reais! 98,971 People participating now ? 37,035 People Received R$200 on Pix 5 minutes ago”

After answering the questions, another message is sent, only this time informing the victim that she won a promotion and that she will receive a Pix of R$ 200. In fact, it is in this same message that the scammers provide a step-by-step guide so that the amount fall to the person’s account.

Victims are induced to share malicious link as part of conditions for receiving Pix

Among the conditions for receiving Pix is ​​the requirement that the malicious link be forwarded to four groups on WhatsApp. It’s all just a scam to gain access and steal victims’ data.

In addition, the crooks are audacious and even inform that repeated shares in the same contacts and/or contacts will not “be accepted by the system”. According to the criminals, the “system” has the ability to verify that the sharing has taken place, so people should not cheat, so they don’t run out of Pix.

“Repeated shares to the same groups/contacts will not be accepted by the system! Our system checks if there was a sharing, so don’t cheat, so you don’t lose the pix!”, inform the thieves.

Criminals want to steal data from victims of the scam that uses the name of PicPay, says PF

According to the Federal Police, by clicking on the link provided and filling in the information, the person ends up installing malware (a virus), which may have access to personal data, the camera and microphone of the cell phone, and others.

In this way, from the information that was shared by the victims themselves, criminals can open bank accounts to apply for loans, make virtual purchases, access credit cards, in addition to opening shell companies.

It should be noted that when falling into the coup, the victim must gather all possible evidence that there was some type of crime. Subsequently, it is necessary to go to a civil police station to register the occurrence and present the evidence.

What does PicPay say?

Check out what PicPay said in a note sent to UOL.

“There is no promotion offering money to users who participate in an alleged company birthday quiz and that the security team has already requested the removal of fraudulent content. The company reinforces that all promotions are disclosed only in the notification tab of the app or through the institution’s official channels. PicPay values ​​the safety of its users and constantly reiterates guidelines for awareness and prevention of scams.”, the company told UOL.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com