Fire the Fofurometro! Little boy goes viral after imitating Gabigol while profiling with Corinthians players

Last Tuesday night (9), Flamengo and Corinthians entered the field at Maracanã for a decisive duel in the fight for a spot in the semifinal of Conmebol Libertadores. A crowded stadium and high expectations, the home team looking to maintain the advantage gained in the first leg when they won 2-0, the visitors with the very complicated mission of reversing the marker, in the end it was logical and Flamengo advanced after winning the Corinthians 1×0 in front of their fans.

But for those who thought that only the duel between the teams, the performance of the players on the field and the strategy of the coaches were the only things that drew attention during the match, they were wrong. That’s because a little boy decided to steal the show even before the ball rolled and star in a daring and very cute scene, which ended up going viral on social media.

The referee had not yet whistled the start of the match, the moment was solemn and the players were in profile for the performance of the national anthem and the camera brought the details when one of the children who was with the Corinthians athletes decided to show all their love for the game. More Dear. For trolling or passion, the boy decided to show the camera a Flamengo shirt under the Conmebol uniform and then imitated the gesture made by Gabigol to celebrate his goals.

Of course, a scene like this wouldn’t go unnoticed and it wasn’t long before the images went viral. On Wednesday morning (10), the video already had more than 8,400 shares and 30,000 likes, in just one of the posts on Twitter. Joy for the red-black fans who go crazy with such love for Flamengo, especially coming from the purity of a child who spared no effort to declare himself to the club of the heart.