First rout opens countdown to return to elite

The 5-1 victory against Operário, last night (9), was Grêmio’s first rout in the Brazilian Series B. The elastic score has another reflex, that of starting a club countdown to return to the elite. Behind the scenes, Grêmio’s account is that 21 points are missing to mathematically confirm access.

Grêmio has 43 points, with 11 victories and 62% of success. The board’s calculation is that the return to the top division is mathematically assured with 64 points. The simplest count points to a need for seven wins in 15 remaining rounds.

According to the website Chance de Gol, a specialist in football odds, Grêmio entered the 23rd round of Série B with a 97.7% chance of returning to the elite. With the rout, the percentage rose even more. As well as trust.

“I work 100% of the time to not allow the outsider to enter the locker room. I’m also dreaming of the round in which we will guarantee access, but if we neglect the here and now, we run the risk. at ease. Projections are part of the process. But with great care. Within our schedule, our fragmentation and objectives, we are very good for this moment. If we continue like this, I have no doubt that we will be very close before the championship ends. But we have to be humble, put our feet on the ground. It’s a hard path and we have to be humble”, said Roger Machado, coach of Grêmio.

The distance of the Gaucho team in relation to Londrina, fifth place and first outside the access zone, is 10 points. In addition, Roger’s team has the best defense and one of the best attacks in the championship.

“We are on the right track. The team is playing very well,” said Elkeson, scorer of two goals against Operário.

Undefeated for 17 matches in Serie B, Grêmio came out of the turmoil and reached the current moment of optimism and confidence. A three-month journey.

Grêmio returns to the field on Saturday (13), against CRB, away from home. Afterwards, the team receives Cruzeiro and starts a sequence against Ituano, Criciúma, Vila Nova, Vasco, Novorizontino, Sport and Sampaio Corrêa – in matches that go until the end of September.

“The important thing is to go up. Whether it’s first, second, third or fourth. Let’s agree, Grêmio has to achieve the goal and point”, said Romildo Bolzan Jr., president of Grêmio, in an interview with Radio Grenal.

In October, the gaucho team’s calendar involves matches with Londrina, Bahia, Náutico, CSA and Tombense. In the last round, in the first days of November, Grêmio ends Series B against Brusque, in Porto Alegre.