Fitness mom! Viviane Araújo posts video working out in the final stretch of pregnancy

This Tuesday morning (09), the muse Viviane Araújo, who is in the final stretch of pregnancy, posted a video on her Instagram stories, while working out at home and encouraged her followers to exercise and take care of their health.

+ Viviane Araújo does a nude shoot in the final stretch of pregnancy and impresses the web

Joaquim’s mom explained that, even though she is full of commitments and with little time to perform other routine activities, she never stops training. Even if it’s a 20-minute workout at her house, and that’s how she gets a wonderful feeling that the day started super well.

“A tip I give for us not to put aside taking care of our health is not to think. Wake up, put your clothes on and go train. I’m like that, either I go to the gym or I do my 20-minute workout here at home. With the pandemic, training at home became more and more frequent in my life,” she explained.

Viviane Araújo talks about in vitro fertilization

Viviane Araújo is expecting her first child, Joaquim. For her pregnancy, the muse opted for the “ovodoation” method, which consists of fertilizing a donated egg. From the beginning of her pregnancy, Vivi opened up the game and explained how the entire fertilization process was.

Also according to information from Quem magazine, Vivi made a point of making it clear how she got pregnant to help other women with this process.

“I made a point of making it very clear how I got pregnant, how the whole process was, so that I can really help many women, who have this desire, who have this dream and who think it’s impossible. I know that, many times, they see women of my age getting pregnant and think that ‘everything is fine’, but, in fact, they don’t know how it happened and how it happened”, declared Viviane.

“That’s why I made a point of telling you how my process was, so that I can really help these women, so that I can really demystify the egg donation issue a little. It is a very beautiful, very nice path to be followed for these women who have difficulty getting pregnant, but who also sometimes have a certain resistance to accepting this process. So I really wanted to talk about it so I could demystify it and break that taboo a little bit,” she concluded.

