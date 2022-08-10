Flamengo: Braz pronounces on STJD’s complaint against Arrascaeta and Gabigol

Vice President of Football FlamengoMarcos Braz, spoke about the STJD’s complaint against Arrascaeta and Gabigol for violent conduct. In the mixed zone of Maracanã, after the victory over Corinthiansthe VP did not shy away from the theme and highlighted that it is very dangerous and sensitive to make a complaint even with the punishments already taken by the referee on the field.

Braz is the football VP of Rubro-Negro (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

– I’m not going to talk about the podium, nor will I use the word joke out of respect for the Prosecutor’s Office and the people involved. But, from the moment that there are some moves that the referee reviews in VAR or that he is sure – even without reviewing in VAR – of what happened, giving a penalty and after the game wants to interfere or suggest some punishment that is not the referee’s. .. Forget the Flamengo game, I think it’s too dangerous.

– I think this is very sensitive, very dangerous. I respect the position of those who denounced it, but I, as vice president of football, cannot not express my opinion. My opinion is that it is very dangerous, after a judge has analyzed, seen and even given a punishment, to arrive and have a position like that. Anyway, these are the new times.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

After rejecting Athletico’s first request, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) accepted the wish of the Paraná team and denounced Gabigol and Arrascaeta. The pair will be judged (before the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil) for violent conduct, and may not enter the field at the Arena da Baixada.

Gabigol was denounced in Article 254-A, which states: practicing physical aggression during the match, competition or equivalent. If convicted by the STJD plenary session, the Flamengo striker can receive from four to 12 games of suspension.

Arrascaeta’s case is lighter, though it can still catch a sizable hook. The Uruguayan was denounced in Article 254, for “practicing violent action”. The punishment is one to six games suspension in case of conviction (To know all the details of the complaints, click here).