Flamengo idol, Zico criticizes Palmeiras’ ‘advantage’ in relation to other Brazilian clubs

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras has been having an excellent season. However, not everyone believes that good results are linked only to performance on the field. For Zico, Flamengo’s idol, Alviverde has an advantage over rivals because of Allianz Parque’s synthetic turf.

In an interview with Jovem Pan’s “Reis da Resenha” podcast, Galinho de Quintino spared no criticism of the different pitch of Palmeiras. For Zico, the difference the synthetic makes is blatant and harms opponents.

– Abel Ferreira has an advantage, because he has a special field for him. Palmeiras has a special field for him, different, which the others don’t have: synthetic grass. It’s a big difference, faster ball. No team trains on a synthetic field, they train and play – he said, before adding:

– So Palmeiras will play 20 times in their arena, just like Athletico-PR, and you will play once. You have to find a way to train to adapt. That counts a lot. It counts a lot, it’s not a little, no, a lot! I think (wrong to be synthetic). I think it should all be the same. It makes a big difference. I don’t understand why FIFA releases this – he concluded.

Palmeiras played at Allianz Parque in all competitions this season: Paulistão, Brasileirão, Recopa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In all, there were 26 games, with 22 wins, two draws and two defeats.