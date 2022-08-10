Flamengo will be able to sign up reinforcements for the Libertadores semi-final; Look

Last Tuesday, Flamengo beat Corinthians 1-0 at Maracanã and confirmed their spot in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. In this way, Rubro-Negro will be entitled to make three more substitutions in the competition’s 50-registered list.

In this second transfer window, Flamengo brought Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela. As the Libertadores regulation allows three changes for the quarterfinals, only the first three were entered.

Therefore, the tendency is that Varela may be available to Dorival Júnior for the two games against Vélez or Talleres. In this scenario, there are still two spots left for the technical committee to make the changes it deems necessary.

Therefore, if Flamengo manages to complete the negotiation, one of the names that could appear on the list is Oscar, from Shanghai Port. Rubro-Negro even has an agreement with the player on loan until December, which was achieved thanks to the desire and concessions made by the athlete.

Now, the release of the Chinese club is lacking. Asked about the midfielder in the mixed zone of Maracanã, the VP of football at Flamengo, Marcos Braz, highlighted that “nothing has been defined”.

It should be noted that the second transfer window ends on August 15 – next Monday. Therefore, the board has to make official any new reinforcement quickly so that it is possible to register in Libertadores. The deadline for submitting the 50 names is on August 27, at 7 pm (Brasilia time, and at 6 pm Paraguay time).