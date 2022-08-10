Flora, from J&F, negotiates acquisition of Ontex | Business

The sale, advised by Bank of America, includes the baby diaper brands Pompom, Cremer and Sapeka, and the licensing of Turma da Mônica, in addition to lines of shampoo, conditioner, ointment and baby powder and BigFral adult diapers. The transaction would expand Flora’s portfolio, with the intention of growing as a “mini P&G”.

Ontex put the business up for sale almost a year ago. The first conversations with potential interested parties last year were around R$ 500 million, but the company wanted to take something closer to R$ 650 million, generating a dispute over the asset – but industry sources believe that the deal only comes out for half of that. .

The Belgians bitter a deal with pressured Ebitda, which became the target of a long arbitration against Hypera – last year, Ontex won the fight and received back R$ 500 million, of the R$ 1 billion it had paid for the acquisition at the end 2017. That’s why they are assets that specifically interest strategic companies, which can give brands greater efficiency in production, distribution and marketing.