Fluminense surpasses 40,000 fans at Maracanã in 4 consecutive games for the first time since 2009 | fluminense

More than 46 thousand tricolors were at Maracanã to push Fluminense towards a 1-0 victory over Cuiabá, last Sunday, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The number made Fluminense reach an expressive mark: for the fourth consecutive game, the club put more than 40 thousand fans in the stands of the stadium, something that had not happened since 2009, 13 years ago. The information was disclosed by Fluminense itself.

Fluminense fans celebrate at Maracanã — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense

In addition to the game against Cuiabá, Flu surpassed 40,000 fans at Maracanã against Ceará, which marked the farewell to idol Fred, in addition to clashes with Corinthians and Cruzeiro. With the support of the fans, Tricolor won all four matches, with an average of 50,284 tricolors in the stands.

Audience of the last four games of the Fluminense in Maracanã

Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil – attendance: 46,325

Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians – Brazilian Championship – attendance: 44,782

Fluminense 2 x 1 Ceará – Brazilian Championship – attendance: 63,707

Fluminense 1 x 0 Cuiabá – Brazilian Championship – attendance: 46,323

In the final stretch of 2009, Fluminense put more than 40,000 fans at Maracanã in five consecutive matches, for the Brasileirão and the Copa Sudamericana.

Fluminense’s next match at Maracanã will be on Wednesday (17/08), when they face Fortaleza at 20:00 for the return game of the quarterfinal clash of the Copa do Brasil.

Tickets are on sale and more than 35,000 members have already checked in. A large audience is expected for the match.

Before facing Fortaleza, Fluminense is committed to the Brazilian Championship. The team returns to the field for the competition next Sunday, against Inter, in Porto Alegre, at 19h. The team is in the third position of the Brasileirão, with 38 points. Palmeiras is the first, with 45, and Corinthians, the second, with 39.

