For those who work seated, walking for 2 minutes lowers blood glucose

To understand how light levels of physical activity can improve people’s health, a team of Irish scientists investigated the impact of getting up or walking for 2 to 5 minutes after a period of sitting. The bottom line is that simply getting out of a sitting position can reduce blood glucose levels and potentially improve the condition of patients with diabetes. In the case of those who walk, the activity also impacts the concentration of insulin.

Published in scientific journal Sports Medicine, the systematic review — an investigation that compares results obtained from other studies — on the impact of short walks on blood glucose levels was led by researchers at the University of Limerick, Ireland. In total, seven studies were analyzed by the group.







Photo: schantalao/Freepik / Canaltech

“Growing evidence highlights that accumulating time sitting in prolonged sessions is detrimental to cardiometabolic health”, the authors advance on the importance of breaking this cycle, even with small interventions of 2 to 5 minutes.

Understand the study on the impact of short walks

In the studies, only people over 18 years of age were included. Among the participants, overweight or obese volunteers were predominant. In other words, most of them had a Body Mass Index (BMI) of over 25.

After analyzing the previous results, the team of scientists explains that just a few minutes of light walking is enough to improve blood sugar levels compared to sitting in an office chair or on a sofa.

“Standing as an interruption to sitting, on a prolonged basis, significantly reduced postprandial glucose but had no significant effect on insulin or SBP. [pressão arterial sistólica]. Light-intensity walking significantly attenuated postprandial glucose and insulin compared with sitting,” the authors detail.

It may seem difficult to increase those breaks from long periods of sitting at work, but it shouldn’t be. For example, these short walks can be adopted after lunch, where the employee usually has a few extra minutes. In addition, when doing something close to the office or home, whenever possible, you can choose to walk.

Source: Sports Medicine and NYT

