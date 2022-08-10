Former veteran Globo reporter detonates stance Tiago Leifert

In the reporter’s view, Globo’s sports journalism was directly impacted edit
247 – Former Globo reporter Marcos Uchôa did not like the changes made by Tiago Leifert in the broadcaster’s sports area. Presenter of Globo Esporte in the early 2010s, the journalist promoted a reform in the format by giving more prominence to the view that competitions should be treated with a more relaxed approach. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.
“Look, I’ll say the following: I didn’t like it. He turned Globo Esporte into Tiago Leifert’s show, which may have had a lot of results in terms of audience, I don’t know”, said the veteran, in an interview with the Cara a Tapa channel, from Rica Perrone, this Tuesday (9). He participated in a painting in which he would have to give notes to some personalities, and Leifert was one of them.
In the reporter’s view, Globo’s sports journalism was directly impacted by the former colleague’s view:
“In journalistic terms, I didn’t like it. He took a lot of space from the article and focused on the funny things. It’s an attitude. It’s a vision, but the sport also has a very strong cultural side, for a child so… Of what is right and wrong. These things need reporting, and I think he killed the story in his proposal. I admire the person, his talent, but I think he harmed sports journalism. I give seven”, he commented.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247