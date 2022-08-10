Former veteran Globo reporter detonates stance Tiago Leifert

support the 247

ICL

247 – Former Globo reporter Marcos Uchôa did not like the changes made by Tiago Leifert in the broadcaster’s sports area. Presenter of Globo Esporte in the early 2010s, the journalist promoted a reform in the format by giving more prominence to the view that competitions should be treated with a more relaxed approach. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

“Look, I’ll say the following: I didn’t like it. He turned Globo Esporte into Tiago Leifert’s show, which may have had a lot of results in terms of audience, I don’t know”, said the veteran, in an interview with the Cara a Tapa channel, from Rica Perrone, this Tuesday (9). He participated in a painting in which he would have to give notes to some personalities, and Leifert was one of them.

In the reporter’s view, Globo’s sports journalism was directly impacted by the former colleague’s view:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“In journalistic terms, I didn’t like it. He took a lot of space from the article and focused on the funny things. It’s an attitude. It’s a vision, but the sport also has a very strong cultural side, for a child so… Of what is right and wrong. These things need reporting, and I think he killed the story in his proposal. I admire the person, his talent, but I think he harmed sports journalism. I give seven”, he commented.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.