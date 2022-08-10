Fortaleza will have 5G in August

The fifth generation of mobile telephony, the 5Gwill arrive in Fortaleza “still in August”, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in audience at the Legislative Assembly of Ceará. The start date was July 31st for all capitals and was postponed to September 29th. The August date for having the signal active in the Capital has not been revealed.

“This August, the fifth generation will be released. It had the prospect of being launched by the end of September, but the work was speeded up. There is a date forecast, but I prefer not to reveal it”, said the counselor. Vicente Aquino to THE PEOPLE.

Fortaleza has been expecting to receive 5G since the auction took place, when it was appointed as the first city in the Northeast able to have the signal operating without technical or legal obstacles.

But when the arrival was made official by the Federal Government, other cities took the lead, such as João Pessoa and Salvador, which were not even on the list of municipalities with the general antenna law approved.

user experience

“What is most noticeable is the speed of delivery to the end user. This is different from what we are used to, because downloading is much faster, from 20Mb to almost 1Gb per second. It’s almost like an optical fiber”, highlights Gilberto Studart Gurgel NetoAnatel’s regional manager for Ceará, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte.

Another expected applicability of 5G is the use in industries, distribution centers, agribusiness, ports and airports, streamlining the operation and making the delivery of products and services more agile. Pilot experiences are already known in the automotive industry and crops throughout Brazil, including.

