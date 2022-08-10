fuel for training and health







benefits of beet Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

The benefits of beets are not limited to their unique flavor. In addition to going well in different dishes, the vegetable is rich in several nutrients, such as vitamins A, B and C and minerals such as sodium, potassium and zinc. Fundamental elements for the health and well-being of the organism.

Therefore, with the help of nutritionist Edvânia Soares, a specialist in clinical, sports and functional nutrition, we have separated the five main benefits of beetroot. Check out:

benefits of beet

1) Optimize training:

For those who like to train, frequent intake of beet juice is a great option to enhance physical training. Consuming the food in the form of a drink is even more beneficial in this case, as all the nutrients are still present, unlike cooking. The vegetable is rich in nitrate, which is a precursor of nitric oxide, a substance that allows athletes to have more strength during training and reduce muscle fatigue, improving the performance of sports practices. But remember, the ideal is pre-workout consumption.

2) Lowers blood pressure:

The vegetable is rich in natural nitrates, ideal for good vasodilation of blood vessels. That is, one of the benefits of beets is the reduction of blood pressure, improving blood flow throughout the body. This advantage also positively impacts physical activities, since, with better blood circulation, nutrients reach the muscles more easily.

3) Ally of the skin:

We know the importance of skin care. And beetroot is a powerful ally in this care, as it has beta-carotene, which improves melanin, increasing hydration and stimulating the tan.

4) Strengthens immunity:

Rich in vitamin A, C and zinc, when consumed consistently, the food collaborates with the immune system, as these substances increase the flow of defense cells, protecting the body from possible infections.

5) Combats premature aging:

If you want to slow down the apparent signs of aging, beetroot benefits are there for you. The vegetable has components to combat free radicals, responsible for the aging of the body’s cells. That’s because it has vitamins A and C, in addition to nitrate, which, together, create an antioxidant action.