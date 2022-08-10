Futures Ibovespa starts to rise more than 1% and dollar drops to R$ 5.07 after inflation data below expectations in the US

The Ibovespa future began to have a strong advance in this Wednesday’s session (10), while the dollar started to fall, after the release of consumer inflation data in the US.

The consumer price index in the United States (CPI) was stable in July, compared to June, according to data released this Wednesday (10) by the US Department of Labor.

Compared to July 2021, consumer inflation rose 8.5%. The data came better than expected by the market, as the consensus was for a rise of 0.2% in the monthly comparison and 8.7% in the annual comparison, according to Refinitiv.

At 9:37 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures contract maturing in August rose 1.34% to 110,585 points. The dollar futures for September fell 1.17%, to R$ 5.097. The commercial dollar has losses of 1.12%, at R$ 5.071 in the purchase and R$ 5.072 in the sale.

The domestic market followed the New York futures index, with the Dow Jones up 1.21%, the S&P 500 up 1.61% and the Nasdaq up 2.23%. The inflation data was the most awaited indicator of the week, since it is another important number to define the pace of interest rate advance by the Federal Reserve. After the release of the strong employment report last week, the market is now more likely to price a new interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage point at the next September meeting of the US central bank.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday. Investors monitor China's inflation data and wait for the US CPI report. China's producer price index for July rose 4.2% from a year earlier, below the 4.8% rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Consumer prices rose 2.7% in July compared to the same period in 2021, the highest since July 2020. Analysts had expected the figure to be 2.9%. "Underlying inflationary pressures remain limited in China as sporadic lockdowns have weighed on consumer spending and general economic activity," Carol Kong, senior associate for international economics and currency strategy at the Commonwealth Bank, wrote in a note on Wednesday ahead of the release. of the data. "China's relatively moderate inflationary momentum contrasts with persistently strong US inflation," the note said. Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora Ibovespa "There are still no signs of correction, but it is already working in a resistance region and yesterday's candlestick was one of indecision. A correction to show an uptrend would be interesting as for now this bullish move came in a straight line. The next resistance is at 112k points." Dollar "Still without continuity in the breakout of the R$ 5,170 fund, and without buying force. For the very short term, it follows a downtrend, with tops and bottoms falling. The next support is in the region of BRL 5,050."

