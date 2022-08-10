Galaxy A04s comes online with 50MP camera, launch is imminent – ​​Tudo em Tecnologia

After appearing in benchmark tests and renderings, the Galaxy A04s has just appeared in a post from @rquandt on Twitter. As expected, the leaker revealed the possible specs of Samasung’s next entry-level smartphone.

According to the insider, the Galaxy 04s will have an Exynos 850 (4G) chipset under the hood alongside 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native space. Interestingly, Samsung also used this same processor in models like the Galaxy A13 and M13, both officially sold here in Brazil.

In terms of construction, the smartphone is tipped to receive a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the list reveals the presence of a massive 5,000mAh battery, but does not reveal any details about the charging speed.

Galaxy A04s:

6.5in LCD 90Hz 1600x720px

Exynos 850 (4G only)

3+32GB+mSD

50MP+2+2, 5MP FFC

5000mAh

196g, 9.1mm thick

169 euros — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 9, 2022

See too:

Galaxy A04s rendering

For the photos, the leaker reported that the model will have a main rear camera with a 50MP lens, as well as two other 2MP auxiliary sensors. On the other hand, it should also include a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Unfortunately, Samsung has not yet hinted at when it intends to make the Galaxy 04s official. However, given the large number of leaks, we can expect the announcement to occur within the next few days or weeks.

Galaxy A03s – Specifications: