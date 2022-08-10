‘Game of Thrones’ Star Complains Intimacy Supervisors Ruin Sex Scenes, Actresses React – Monet

+



Actor Sean Bean in the role of Ned Stark in Game of Thrones (Photo: Playback)

Actor Sean Bean was publicly reprimanded by more than one professional colleague after complaining about the increasingly constant presence of intimacy supervisors in Hollywood productions. Star of the series ‘Game of Thrones’ and the franchise ‘The Lord of the Rings’, the 63-year-old artist said that sex scenes end up losing their spontaneity and being ruined by professionals hired to preserve the well-being of actors and actresses.

Bean exposed his statements on the subject in an interview with the British newspaper The Times. His lines were questioned on social media by actresses Lena Hall, Rachel Zegler and Jameela Jamil.

Sean Bean in a scene from The Lord of the Rings trilogy (Photo: Reproduction)

“They end up inhibiting me, because they draw attention to things,” Bean said of the presence of intimacy supervisors on sets. “Someone says, ‘do this, put your hand over there, while you’re playing here…’. I think the spontaneity of the behavior of two lovers is ruined by someone turning it into a technical practice.”

Then he mentioned his partnership with actress Lena Hall in a sex scene in the series ‘Expresso do Amanhã’ that ended up being left out of the production: “She has cabaret baggage, so she’s willing to do anything”.

Sean Bean and Lena Hall in Snowpiercer (Photo: Reproduction)

Hall responded to the mention of her name on Twitter: “I think I’d better clear up some misinformation because people are asking me if I’m okay. Just because I worked in the theater (not cabaret, although I’ve done some performances) doesn’t mean I’m willing to do anything. Sean Bean is an amazing actor who made me feel not only comfortable, but safe in those bizarre scenes.”

Then it was the turn of Rachel Zegler, star of ‘Love, Sublime Amor’ (2021), to lament Bean’s lines. She recalled the work of intimacy supervisors for the filming of her sex scene in the film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Actress Rachel Zegler in the movie Love, Sublime Love (2021) (Photo: Disclosure)

“Intimacy supervisors create a safe environment for actors,” said the actress. “I am extremely grateful for the supervisor of ‘Amor, Sublime Amor’ – a necessary person for someone inexperienced like me and didactic for those with years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes is not safe.”

Jameela Jamil wrote on Twitter: “It must only be technical. It’s like a stunt double. Our job as actors is to make it look like it’s not technical.”

