Game Pass will reach 100 million subscribers with Activision, says Pachter

When the deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King is finally finalized, Microsoft Gaming will begin to include games from these three companies in its Game Pass service and with the debut of some of the most popular properties in the industry on the service, the number of subscribers will explode. .

Microsoft’s strategy, described by Satya Nadella as an effort to become the Netflix of video games, reinforces Game Pass with each new acquisition and when you think about the direct debut of games in series like Call of Duty, Diablo, Cash Bandicoot and others, the potential for growth is enormous.

Already famous analyst Michael Pachter spoke to Yahoo Finance Live and commented that this deal will be an impressive catapult for Game Pass to reach many more subscribers, especially now that it is available on an increasing number of devices.

“A few years ago, Microsoft had a vision that I thought was stupid, they were going to introduce a subscription service and everyone was going to pay them for the right to play games. They just didn’t have many games.”

“Then they started the series of purchases and they bought six independent studios, the biggest one being Obsidian. They’re really, really good. Then they bought Bethesda, which is a giant studio, and now they’re going to buy Activision. When they’re done, they’re going to be the fourth biggest publisher. of video games in the United States. They will be giants and then they will be in a position to seriously support the Game Pass subscription.”

“His vision for the future is, let’s get rid of the console. We’ll use the cloud and we’ll deliver games on whatever screen you have. That potential market is three and a half billion people. I can’t believe they get that many Game Pass subscribers, but do they go from 25 million to 100 million? Yea.”

Pachter also says that the deal is more than guaranteed, the United States government has no legal basis to oppose it, especially since Microsoft will not take existing series from PlayStation, Nintendo, Google, Amazon or Apple, apparently one of the points key for the business to move forward.

According to him, in January 2023 the deal will be more than finished and the Game Pass ready to receive Activision Blizzard King games.