Gas station attendant kills 4-months pregnant companion and commits suicide in BH







Bodies were found inside the residence in Belo Horizonte Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

A 44-year-old gas station attendant killed his four-month pregnant companion, 40, on the morning of this Tuesday, 9th, and committed suicide after the crime, in Belo Horizonte (MG). Andreia de Oliveira would have her birthday this Wednesday, 10th. The Civil Police are investigating the case.

The crime took place around 6 am, in the Piratininga neighborhood, where Claudiney Moreira Bastos and his wife had lived for two months. According to TV Globo de Minas, the neighborhood heard four shots early in the morning, and then another shot. As there was no movement in the property all day, the police were called by neighbors.

At the scene, the bodies of the two were found, in addition to the revolver, which he would have bought a year ago. In the house there were also several things packed, such as the baby’s crib, stove and fridge. The couple had recently moved because Bastos had a troubled relationship with Andreia’s family.

The man was a gas station attendant in the neighboring neighborhood, and he went to work with a colleague at 5 am, but he didn’t answer anyone, and soon he returned home.

“He rented the house not long ago. I know he lived in a very troubled relationship, because the girl didn’t know whether or not she really wanted to live with him. He was on the phone a lot, texting her a lot, telling her to get back with him, that she was his life. ‘Let’s raise our son, I love you so much’, were the words I heard from him”, said in an interview with TV Globo Minas, Bastos’ co-worker, Paulo César Damaceno.





The weapon used in the crime was recovered by the Civil Police Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The expertise of the Civil Police attended the scene, collected the weapon used in the crime and sent the bodies to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Belo Horizonte. The case remains under investigation.