Giant lightning mapped in USA is 100 times more powerful than others

Researchers from several North American universities mapped a gigantic lightning that struck the sky over the state of Oklahoma, in the USA, and obtained very important data about this rare phenomenon.

According to researcher and lead author of the mapping, Levi Boggs, it is the most powerful event of its kind studied so far.

publicity

Read more:

The lightning, which soared about 80 kilometers into space, carried 100 times more electricity than a typical thunderstorm, which carries less than five coulombs between cloud and ground or within clouds. Check out the video below that brings new details about this event:

New information about the gigantic lightning bolts that reach space. Credits: Science X: Phys.org, Medical Xpress, Tech Xplore

Until then, this phenomenon that happens from 1,000 to 50,000 times a year, predominantly in tropical regions of the globe, had never been seen in such rich detail. It was possible to identify the hot and cold parts of the lightning, with the extremes presenting 8,000ºF (4,447ºC) and 440ºF (227ºC).

According to Boggs, these gigantic lightning strikes can impact the operation of satellites in low Earth orbit. As more spatial objects are released, signal degradation and performance issues can become more significant and frequent. Technologies such as over-the-horizon radars that emit radio waves from the ionosphere, located between 100 and 100 kilometers from Earth, could also be affected.

Scientists speculate that these gigantic lightning strikes happen because something blocks the flow of charge downwards, towards Earth or clouds. There are many other unanswered questions about this phenomenon, mainly because it is a very rare event captured by some pilots or passengers on aircraft or by ground observers who operate night-scan cameras.

Via: Phys

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!