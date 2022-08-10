Goals and best moments Midtjylland vs Benfica for the Champions League (1-3) | 08/09/2022

”I expect an opponent who will do everything to return to this tie. We’re halfway through, we have another 90 minutes to play. We have home game advantage [4-1], it’s a good result, but I have some experience in these types of games, and the important thing is not to give up and be focused for the 2nd hand. Midtjylland will create difficulties for us, will challenge us to work hard through physical football, with fast players in attack and strong in defense. We have to be prepared and show our quality. We have to show our strong mentality from the start and believe that we will be in the play-offs.”

”We have to see which players are available. Of course I can always think about making changes to eleven. In the first two official games of the season [Midtjylland e Arouca] we used the same eleven both times, the players were used to playing together, they deserved it, but there is always the chance to change, and my final decision will only be made after today’s training [segunda-feira]. Besides, I’ll have to figure out if João Mário can play or not.”

”João Mário is much better than on Friday and Saturday. Let’s see how you feel in today’s training [segunda-feira]. If you don’t have any complaints, you’ll travel with us and maybe get released into the game, but I’m not 100% sure I can play. We have to wait for the last training session and see how he feels.”

Photo: Tânia Paulo / SL Benfica

”For me, the best way to defend is to keep the ball away from our goal. My idea is not to defend close to our goal, with many players. We have to believe in ourselves, our ideas are proactive. We will play there to score goals and, if we do it well, this will be the best way to avoid goals from the opponent. They will try to go on counterattacks and have the team together to win the second balls, we have to be attentive, but we have to challenge them through our attacking football. We believe in that and our approach will not be very different from what we had in the 1st leg.”

”Their coach said what he said right after the game. I am one hundred percent sure that the next day he saw things differently. I think they believe they can turn the score around and will prepare the game based on that, on re-entering the tie at the beginning of the match. I know how football is, and it’s not a question of miracles… 4-1 is not 8-0, it’s a good result, but nothing is decided yet!”

”To be honest, I don’t expect anything. I’m extremely focused and focused on this game, as I’ve said on several occasions. What goes on behind the scenes stays behind the scenes.”

”The most important thing in football is to have possession of the ball. We tried to be very good at that moment, creative, with vertical football attacking the opponent’s area, and a good rhythm of play is also necessary. In this challenge with Arouca, against ten players [expulsão de Quaresma], we were patient, as the opponent had many players behind the ball, defending with everything, and the goal we scored was a good example of when we can put pressure on the opponent, know how to wait for the right moment and attack the last third of the field. The challenge is being very good with the ball, but also being very organized when we lose it, paying attention to transitions, pressing and insisting on getting it back. Friday, we gave good signs.”

”I believe in what we have done these days with the players. In the end, what we have to achieve is the ability to make players believe in our ideas. That was our pre-season task and we tried to show them the advantage of playing the way we play through training. I appreciate the way the players worked and the attitude they had. Right now, when I watch our games, I see a lot of conviction in our football. Players put our ideas into play, they are very connected, whether in moments with the ball, without the ball or in moments of transition. We are fine. Of course we can improve, we know that. But at the moment, I like what I see, because we scored a lot of goals. For now, we are fine, but we can improve.”