Government makes a new forecast on the minimum wage of 2023 and disappoints

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Debt over 5 years need not be paid?

The federal government made another forecast on the minimum wage for next year. However, the estimate eventually disappointed many people. The proposal, according to the information, is from a minimum wage of R $ 1,302 to 2023. Although the value is higher than the current R $ 1,212, in practice there is no real increase in purchasing power by the Brazilian. So to learn more, check out.

Minimum wage of 2023 can increase $ 90, but without real gain

Thus, for the fourth year in a row, the Brazilian will not have a real readjustment in the minimum wage. The last time the national floor was readjusted above inflation was in early 2019. Since then, inflation eats this increase, which ends up not worth anything, in practice.

In the case of the value stipulated now, it is $ 8 higher than the estimated $ 1,294 in April this year. The new forecast for the minimum wage will be sending the budget proposal for next year, with the document being sent by the end of this month to the National Congress. Remember that projections for INPC this year also increased. Today, the Ministry of Economy estimates an inflation rate by 7.41%.

Will more people win the Gas Valley in August?

Finally, despite the projection for the minimum wage of 2023, we will only know the exact amount that will be applied later this year. Until then, it is all projections. Projections that can even oscillate up or down. By 2022, for example, the minimum wage should be $ 1,212.70, but ended up being $ 1,212.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, Twittandr, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.