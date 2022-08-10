‘Grease’ Colleague Reveals Olivia Newton-John Was No Longer Walking







Olivia Newton-John Photo: Playback / Instagram: @therealonj

Actress Didi Conn, who played Frenchy in the movie ‘Grease’, told ABC’s “Good Morning, America” ​​that she spoke with Olivia Newton-John a few days before the singer’s death on Monday, 8, as a result of breast cancer.

According to Didi, Olivia, who was 73 years old, gave details of how her health was already compromised.

“She told me she was no longer walking and had full-time care, but her husband John and daughter Chloe were there all the time, and they were hopelessly devoted,” Didi said.

Didi also reflected on her friendship with Olivia, who played Sandy Olsson, the protagonist of ‘Grease’. She recalled what she thought when she first met the star backstage in the 1978 film.

“Beautiful, perfect, beautiful,” Didi said. “Olivia was nervous. The first scene we had together, coming in the first day of school, she told me that she had been in another movie and it didn’t go as well as she had hoped, so I started improvising with her. Olivia was a huge star. rock at the time,” he said.

She added that she will always remember her friend for her “big heart”.





Photo: Instagram/Didi Conn/Modern Popcorn

“I think I’ll remember her singing. When Olivia sang I Honestly Love You, she would put her hands up for the audience to say, ‘I honestly love you’. And I think that’s how I’ll always remember her, with this big heart that cared so much for everyone. And we will honestly always love her too.”

Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and announced in May 2017 that after 25 years in remission, the disease had returned and spread to her lower back. In August 2018, she canceled a tour due to the progression of symptoms.