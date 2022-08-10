Grêmio thrashes Operário with a show from Diego Souza and two goals from Elkeson

Diego Souza made the difference again. Today (9), Grêmio thrashed Operário 5-1, in Porto Alegre, in a game valid for the 23rd round of the Série B do Brasileiro, with the striker’s mark. In addition to swinging the nets, shirt 29 participated in the play that opened the scoring and then assisted Gabriel Teixeira. Before the final whistle, Elkeson, who had replaced Grêmio’s top scorer, turned the victory into a rout.

Campaz, Diego Souza, Gabriel Teixeira, Elkeson and Reniê (against) scored the goals for Grêmio. Kalil scored for the Worker.

The result makes Grêmio reach 43 points and resume second place, as they also had the stumble of Bahia. The Salvador team lost 2-0 to Sampaio Corrêa, away from home.

In the next round, Tricolor gaucho visits CRB and Operário receives Sampaio Corrêa. Both matches take place on Saturday (13).

Who did well: Diego Souza

Center-forward left the area and built the play for the first goal of the game, when he passed over the defense. In the final stage, the striker scored the 11th goal in Serie B and even left Gabriel Teixeira in the goalkeeper’s face to score the third.

17 games and counting

The victory in Porto Alegre extends Grêmio’s unbeaten streak in Serie B. It’s been more than three months without losing and 17 matches between wins and draws.

Vanderlei and the horrible feeling

At the age of 38, the goalkeeper rejoined Grêmio in Porto Alegre and made good saves throughout the first half. Almost a law of the ex in reverse, for avoiding goals. But Campaz snatched the chance before the break.

“[Sensação] horrible, huh [por levar gol perto do intervalo]? We were playing well, we even had a chance to score. Scoring a goal at the end is always tricky. But we have total conditions to draw and even turn the game around”, said the goalkeeper to Premiere before conceding other Grêmio goals.

Gremio takes time to impose itself

Campaz scored the first goal of the game in the 44th minute of the first half. This says a lot about the beginning of the duel in Porto Alegre. Despite having more of the ball, Grêmio could not be creative or have depth. To make matters worse, the team made a mistake defensively and went through scares throughout the initial stage.

worker does not resist

After the break, Grêmio improved in attack. More forcefully, the team made it 2-0 in a move reviewed by VAR. Kalil’s goal came in the next minute, but it didn’t change the fate of the duel. Gabriel Teixeira scored the third and put Grêmio’s superiority on the scoreboard. At 44′ and 49′, Elkeson gave final numbers.

Elkeson takes a hit and scores

The striker took to the field at 29′ and five minutes later, he was hit by Thales in an acrobatic throw. The defender hit Elkeson in the head with his right foot (the entry resulted in a red card after a VAR review and a cut on the Grêmio’s head, who had to play with a cap). But the presence of shirt 9 went further: he turned the victory into a rout with two goals, in the 44th and 49th minutes.

DATASHEET:

BOARD 5 x 1 WORKER

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 23rd round

Date it’s time: 09/08/2022 (Tuesday), at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Public: 11,367 people (10,174 paying)

Income: BRL 346,304.00

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/DF)

Auxiliaries: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (DF) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (DF)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (Fifa/MG)

Yellow cards: Bitello and Nicolas (GRE)

Red card: Thales (OPE)

goals: Campaz, 45 minutes into the first half (GRE); Diego Souza, 9 minutes into the second half (GRE); Kalil, 10 minutes into the second half (OPE); Gabriel Teixeira, 17 minutes into the second half (GRE); Elkeson, at 44 minutes of the second half and at 49 minutes of the second half (GRE)

GUILD: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva (Bitello), Gabriel Teixeira, Campaz (Gabriel Silva) and Guilherme (Janderson); Diego Souza (Elkeson). Technician: Roger Machado

FACTORY WORKER: Vanderlei; Arnaldo, Thales, Renie and Fabiano; Rafael Chorão (Michel), Ricardinho (Fernando Neto), Felipe Garcia (Jean Carlo), Tomas Bastos (Leandrinho) and Paulo Victor; Getterson (Kalil). Technician: Matheus Costa